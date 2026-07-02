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English NewsNewsWorldAir India Express Restores Kuwait, Salalah Flights After West Asia Disruption

Air India Express Restores Kuwait, Salalah Flights After West Asia Disruption

With the resumption of the Salalah route, Air India Express will now operate from two airports in Oman—Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Air India Express restores West Asia services after conflict suspension.
  • Kozhikode to Salalah and Kuwait flights resume early July.
  • Bengaluru-Kuwait and Muscat-Mangaluru services also restart in July.

Air India Express on Thursday announced the restoration of services to all its West Asia destinations that had been suspended due to the drone and missile exchanges during the US-Iran war.

According to the airline, flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route will resume from July 2. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will restart from July 3, while flights connecting Bengaluru and Kuwait will resume from July 4.

The airline said flight frequencies will be increased in phases over the coming days.

Flight Frequencies To Increase Gradually

The budget carrier said the Kozhikode–Salalah service will operate twice a week.

Flights between Kozhikode and Kuwait will initially operate once a week from July 3, before increasing to three weekly services from July 5.

Similarly, Bengaluru–Kuwait flights will begin with one weekly service from July 4 and expand to three weekly flights from July 7.

Services Restored From Two Oman Airports

With the resumption of the Salalah route, Air India Express will now operate from two airports in Oman—Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport.

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The airline has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3. It currently operates around 40 weekly flights from Muscat to seven destinations across India.

The carrier added that all flights to and from Kuwait will operate from Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport. Passengers have been advised to book tickets through the airline's website, mobile app or other major booking channels.

Services Were Suspended Amid West Asia Conflict

Airlines across the world had restricted operations over West Asia after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 escalated into a full-scale conflict involving drone and missile exchanges.

The disruption had affected several international routes across the region, prompting airlines to temporarily suspend or reroute services.

Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi Flights To Begin This Month

In a separate development, Air India Express last month opened bookings for its direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, scheduled to begin on July 15.

The airline said the new service will make Air India Express the first carrier to operate international flights from Maharashtra's greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport.

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Before You Go

Mumbai Manhole Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Dies After Falling into Open Drain; BMC Faces Questions Over Safety Lapses

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Air India Express resume flights to its West Asia destinations?

Air India Express will resume services to West Asia from July 2. Flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route start on July 2, and other services to Kuwait and Mangaluru will restart by July 4.

Why were Air India Express services to West Asia suspended?

Services were suspended due to the drone and missile exchanges during the US-Iran war. This conflict escalated after US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Which new international route is Air India Express launching soon?

Air India Express will begin direct flights between Navi Mumbai International Airport and Abu Dhabi from July 15. It will be the first international carrier to operate from this new airport.

What are the flight frequencies for the resumed West Asia routes?

The Kozhikode–Salalah service will operate twice a week. Kozhikode–Kuwait and Bengaluru–Kuwait flights will increase to three weekly services from July 5 and July 7, respectively.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Express Kuwait Air India Flights Restored Salalah Flights West Asia Flights Disruption
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