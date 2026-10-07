AI-powered platform for women leaders launched in US

New York, Oct 7 (PTI): A global network of women leaders has unveiled an AI-powered platform that leverages technology to enhance connections and opportunities for women across sectors.

Networking platform Women Inspiring Network (WIN) unveiled ‘WIN Connect’, its AI-powered platform for global women leaders.

The platform was unveiled by Head of Development at Hukum Raj Legacy and Chairperson of Ubertas World Princess Jahnavi Kumari Mewar and Deputy Chief Business Diversity at the NYC Mayor’s Office of Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) Dilip Chauhan here last month.

Women Inspiring Network had convened business leaders,

investors, policymakers and scientists for ‘#WINLounge’, held during the New York Climate Week alongside the high-level UN General Assembly week last month, a press release by WIN said.

It added that WIN Connect is built with AI Concierge and designed to unlock the full value of WIN’s 10,000-strong network from 50 different countries, connecting global women leaders to the right people and opportunities at scale.

Its four features are WIN Compass, an AI-powered search across the member network; WIN Circle, which brings trusted leaders’ own communities onto the platform; WIN Opportunity, an AI-powered concierge that automates the entire path from ideating a business need to a drafted introduction with the right person; and WIN Impact, a space for organisations to showcase their work to family offices, foundations and leaders.

Chauhan said the city’s approximately 43 billion dollars in annual procurement was an opportunity for M/WBE firms, while noting that access to capital, contracts and networks must follow.

“Relationships are capital. Knowledge is capital. Networks are capital,” he said. “Sometimes one introduction to the right investor, customer, corporate partner, government agency, or mentor—can change the trajectory of a business.”

Welcoming the app that uses AI to connect women leaders “with the right people and the right opportunities at the right time”, Chauhan added: “I believe technology should not replace relationships. Technology should help us strengthen and expand relationships.”

Founder and Curator of Women Inspiring Network Stuti Jalan described WIN Connect as the “natural next step” for the organisation.

“With WIN Connect, we are giving that community the intelligence to turn trust into opportunity at scale, in a network that isn’t checking your net worth but asking what you are building and who you need to meet next,” Jalan said.

Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is a global entity created to connect, collaborate and highlight the success, strength and stories of women leaders through WIN Lounge events, WIN Voices podcasts, and global summits. PTI YAS RD

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