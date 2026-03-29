Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAfter Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests

After Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests

Nepal police arrested former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka for alleged money laundering, following a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

Kathmandu, Mar 29 (PTI) Nepal police on Sunday arrested former energy minister and Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka in connection with a money laundering case, local media reported.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police took Khadka into custody on Sunday morning, The Himalayan quoted CIB spokesperson Shiva Kumar Shrestha as saying.

The police detained Khadka for investigation after receiving a request from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, The Kath Mandu Post reported. 

During the Gen Z protest last year, images and videos had surfaced showing burnt fragments of banknotes at the residences of Khadka and former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, it added.

The findings were reportedly later confirmed through forensic laboratory tests.

Khadka was accused of receiving financial benefits in exchange for facilitating licences and contracts for projects while serving as the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, it said. 

The arrest comes a day after former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested on charges of their involvement in suppressing the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9 last year, in which 76 people, including around two dozen youths, were killed. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Published at : 29 Mar 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal KP Sharma Oli Gen Z Protest Deepak Khadka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests
After Nepal Ex-PM Oli, Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka Arrested In Gen Z Protests
World
'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH
'Incredibly Eerie': Skies Turn Blood Red Across Western Australia Ahead Of Cyclone Narelle — WATCH
World
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
Iran Allows 20 Pakistani Vessels To Pass Strait Of Hormuz
World
Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies
Iran-Israel War Day 30: 'No Kings' Protests Sweep US against Trump policies
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget