Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan's sisters Uzma, Noreen detained 30 days.

Detentions follow sister Aleema's arrest before PTI protest.

Orders cite public safety concerns, May 9 protest involvement.

Two sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Uzma Khan and Noreen Niazi, were detained for 30 days in Lahore on Monday, a day after their sister Aleema Khan was detained under a similar order. The action comes ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s planned September 27 protest and march towards Islamabad. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner’s office issued the detention orders under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960, citing concerns over public safety and the maintenance of public order.

30-Day Detention

According to the order dated September 20, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan are to be detained for 30 days under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The order stated that they were considered “prejudicial to the public safety and maintenance of public order”. They are to remain in custody under the superintendent of Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat.

The order also alleged that the two women had been involved in the May 9 protests and had motivated workers to damage public and government property. It further alleged that they were mobilising PTI workers through social media and public meetings in a manner that could create a law-and-order situation.

Their detention follows the action against Aleema Khan on Sunday. The Lahore Deputy Commissioner had ordered her detention or arrest for 30 days under the same ordinance. Her driver, Muhammad Ameer, was also named in the order, according to local reports.

Also Read: ‘Abducted By Police’: Imran Khan’s Family Reacts To Sister Aleema's Arrest, Calls Govt 'Fascist'

PTI, Family React

PTI leaders have condemned the detentions. Party officials alleged that the authorities had taken the sisters and other family members into custody and, initially, taken them to an undisclosed location. PTI lawyer Awais Younas Chaudhry later confirmed the detention of all three sisters.

Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan also alleged that his aunts had been taken away without their families being informed of their whereabouts. He demanded that relatives and lawyers be given access to them.

Meanwhile, the detention orders have been challenged before the Lahore High Court. A petition filed by Aleema Khan’s son, Shahraiz Khan, argues that the orders were unlawful and that the authorities failed to follow the procedure required under the MPO Ordinance.

The detentions come as PTI prepares for its September 27 protest and march, which the party says is aimed at demanding Imran Khan’s release and highlighting its constitutional and political demands.

Also Read: Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Khan Arrested In Lahore Days After Speaking Out His Prison Treatment: Reports