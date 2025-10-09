Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on 9 October, following the UN Security Council’s Taliban Sanctions Committee decision to temporarily lift his travel restrictions. The visit, at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, marks the first high-level ministerial engagement between India and the Taliban-led administration since its takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

On arrival, Muttaqi was received by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who expressed optimism regarding discussions on regional and bilateral issues. The Afghan minister is scheduled to remain in India until 16 October.

His visit coincides with that of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in Mumbai for trade talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the largest British business delegation to date.

Warm welcome to Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on his arrival in New Delhi.



What's On Muttaqi's Agenda?

During the week-long stay, Muttaqi is expected to hold detailed discussions with Minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. While no meeting with Prime Minister Modi has been officially confirmed, Indian officials are providing full diplomatic protocol for the Afghan minister, as per Hindustan Times.

Muttaqi’s itinerary includes visits to the Taj Mahal and the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary, along with interactions with Indian business leaders and members of the Afghan diaspora. The visit follows prior engagements between Muttaqi and Jaishankar, including a conversation in May during which the Afghan minister condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

This engagement signals a cautious yet significant step in India-Afghanistan relations, reflecting India’s willingness to maintain dialogue with the Taliban-led administration while continuing to prioritize security, regional stability, and humanitarian concerns.

