Taliban Destroys Friendship Gate In Pakistan, Kills Six More Soldiers

In the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan that began yesterday evening, the Afghan Army launched a strong counterattack against Pakistani military positions. In its retaliation, Afghan forces destroyed several Pakistani posts, killed multiple Pakistani soldiers, and blew up the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate at the Kandahar–Chaman Spin Boldak border using IEDs.



According to visuals emerging from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Pakistani forces have suffered the heaviest losses at the Kandahar–Chaman Spin Boldak and Paktika–Kurram borders. After blowing up the Friendship Gate, Afghan troops captured the Spin Boldak checkpoint. Afghanistan’s government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid also shared a video claiming that Afghan soldiers seized a Pakistani tank after destroying a post and took it back into Afghan territory.

Six Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Fresh Clash With Taliban

Pakistan has confirmed the deaths of six of its soldiers and claimed that 15–20 Afghan soldiers were killed in its counterfire. However, several images and videos from the border show Afghan soldiers taking photos and videos of Pakistani soldiers’ bodies and also dragging them toward the Afghan side. The Afghan government further stated that the Pakistani Army appealed for a ceasefire at the Spin Boldak border to retrieve the bodies of its fallen soldiers.



While Afghanistan has not officially released the number of Pakistani casualties, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that “many” Pakistani soldiers were killed in the fighting. He also claimed that Afghan Army snipers were seen targeting Pakistani posts during the retaliation.

(With inputs from Shivank Mishra)