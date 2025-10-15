Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTaliban Destroys Friendship Gate In Pakistan, Kills Six More Soldiers

Taliban Destroys Friendship Gate In Pakistan, Kills Six More Soldiers

Pakistan has confirmed the deaths of six of its soldiers and claimed that 15–20 Afghan soldiers were killed in its counterfire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan that began yesterday evening, the Afghan Army launched a strong counterattack against Pakistani military positions. In its retaliation, Afghan forces destroyed several Pakistani posts, killed multiple Pakistani soldiers, and blew up the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate at the Kandahar–Chaman Spin Boldak border using IEDs.

According to visuals emerging from the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, Pakistani forces have suffered the heaviest losses at the Kandahar–Chaman Spin Boldak and Paktika–Kurram borders. After blowing up the Friendship Gate, Afghan troops captured the Spin Boldak checkpoint. Afghanistan’s government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid also shared a video claiming that Afghan soldiers seized a Pakistani tank after destroying a post and took it back into Afghan territory.

Six Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Fresh Clash With Taliban

Pakistan has confirmed the deaths of six of its soldiers and claimed that 15–20 Afghan soldiers were killed in its counterfire. However, several images and videos from the border show Afghan soldiers taking photos and videos of Pakistani soldiers’ bodies and also dragging them toward the Afghan side. The Afghan government further stated that the Pakistani Army appealed for a ceasefire at the Spin Boldak border to retrieve the bodies of its fallen soldiers.

While Afghanistan has not officially released the number of Pakistani casualties, government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid asserted that “many” Pakistani soldiers were killed in the fighting. He also claimed that Afghan Army snipers were seen targeting Pakistani posts during the retaliation.

(With inputs from Shivank Mishra)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban Afghanistan Pakistan Clash Afghanistan Pakistan War Friendship Gate
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side
Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur With Lalu, Rabri Devi By His Side
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget