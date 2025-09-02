Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Race Against Time’: Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 1,400, Injures 3,000; Taliban Appeals For Global Aid

This is the third major earthquake to strike Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed more than 1,400 people and injured over 3,000, according to Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who shared the update on social platform X. The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in mountainous areas near the Pakistan border, toppling entire villages as residents slept. Many remain trapped beneath collapsed mud-brick and wooden homes that crumbled under the tremors.

Afghanistan Earthquake Toll Rises To 1,400

Rescue operations have been severely hampered by rugged terrain and blocked roads, forcing authorities to depend on aerial searches for a second consecutive day. A UN official described the situation as a “race against time,” warning that the death toll could rise as more remote areas are reached, reported AP.

This is the third major earthquake to strike Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in 2021. The disaster compounds an already dire humanitarian crisis marked by drought, widespread hunger, and dwindling international aid. The return of millions of Afghans forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan has further stretched limited resources.

The Taliban, recognised diplomatically only by Russia, has issued an urgent appeal for global assistance. The United Nations has released emergency funds, while the United Kingdom has pledged £1 million ($1.3 million) in aid, as reported by BBC. India has delivered 1,000 family tents to Kabul and is airlifting 15 tonnes of food supplies to Kunar province, among the worst-hit regions. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar confirmed the assistance on X, adding that more relief would follow. China and Switzerland have also committed support, with additional pledges expected in the coming days.

With thousands homeless and winter approaching, aid groups warn that Afghanistan faces one of its gravest humanitarian challenges in recent years.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan President Makes Surprise Visit To Katchatheevu Amid Tamil Nadu’s Retrieval Demand

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Embed widget