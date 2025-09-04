Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Crosses 2,200, Rescuers Struggle To Reach Remote Areas

More than 2,200 people have lost their lives in the powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan over the weekend, Taliban authorities confirmed on Thursday. The disaster has left nearly 4,000 others injured, with most casualties reported in the mountainous Kunar province near the Pakistan border.

Deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said in a post on X that the death toll now stands at 2,217, adding that rescue operations are still under way. Officials fear the number could rise further as many victims remain buried under collapsed homes and debris.

“In Mazar Valley of Kunar, efforts continue to rescue survivors, but in remote areas such as Arit and Shumash, some people are still under the debris, and reaching them is extremely difficult,” reports noted.

The scale of devastation has crippled rescue efforts. Roads leading to several villages have been completely destroyed, forcing emergency teams to trek for hours on foot or rely on aircraft. In many areas, helicopters cannot even land due to the rugged terrain, according to a TOLO News report.

Mohammad Ghani, a member of a rescue team, described the grim situation: “We have evacuated 500 injured people from here. Those above have been airlifted by aircraft. The martyrs outside were buried, but those inside the houses remain trapped.”

Survivors paint a harrowing picture of life after the quake. Abdul Azim, who lost his home, said: “There is no safe place left in our village. Women and children have been displaced. All houses are destroyed, and if one hasn’t fallen yet, the constant aftershocks, every half hour or 15 minutes, might bring it down as well.”

Adding to their misery, residents say they have yet to receive basic assistance. Food and drinking water remain among the most urgent needs.

“The government should realize our situation. Our houses, belongings, and everything are gone. Only this one set of clothes is left on us. Nothing else remains,” said Shah Mardan, another victim.

Mohammad Gul echoed the desperation: “The water that used to come through our pipes has been cut off. It’s been 24 hours without drinking water. Food supplies are buried under the rubble.”

Entire families are now enduring cold nights under the open sky, exposed to both the weather and the constant fear of aftershocks. Dozens of homes lie in ruins across Nurgal Valley and Chawkay district, where residents say conditions are dire.