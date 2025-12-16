Taliban Health Minister Arrives In India, Third High-Level Visit In 3 Months

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTaliban Health Minister Arrives In India, Third High-Level Visit In 3 Months

Afghan Health Minister Noor Jalal Jalali visits India, signalling continued engagement and New Delhi’s support for Kabul’s health sector.

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 07:23 PM (IST)
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs of India welcomed the Afghan Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, on his first official visit to the country.
The visit reflects India's enduring support for Afghanistan's healthcare system.
In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, "A warm welcome to the Afghan Minister of Public Health, H.E. Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, on his first official visit to India. The visit reflects India's enduring support for Afghanistan's healthcare system, and we look forward to productive discussions."
This visit follows a series of official exchanges between the two countries. In October, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India for the first time since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed gratitude for the reception he received, saying, "The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful for the warm welcome they extended to me."
He added, "The future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright."

In November, Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, visited New Delhi for a five-day official trip. During the visit, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with Azizi to discuss enhancing economic cooperation and expanding bilateral trade."Our discussions reflected a shared commitment to advancing economic cooperation and expanding bilateral trade by facilitating the smoother movement of goods and investment. We reaffirmed our resolve to deepen our mutually beneficial partnership and further strengthen people-to-people ties," Goyal said.

Azizi also met officials from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and emphasised that his visit aimed to "enhance the bilateral economic cooperation and the historical relations with India," while calling for further improvement in ties between the two nations. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 07:22 PM (IST)
Taliban Afghanistan INDIA Bilateral
