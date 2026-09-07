Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Far-right AfD won Saxony-Anhalt election, faces difficult coalition challenges.

Elon Musk congratulated AfD; BSW entered parliament, open cooperation.

CDU suffered worst result; anti-AfD political firewall under pressure.

Far-right AfD hails 'sensational' results in the Saxony-Anhalt vote

AfD expected to struggle with coalition building as many parties reject cooperation

Left-wing populist BSW open to working with AfD on some issues

Merz's CDU suffers worst Saxony-Anhalt result since German reunification

Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state held an election on Sunday, September 6. Follow all the developments on Monday, September 7, here.

Elon Musk congratulates AfD on election victory in Saxony-Anhalt

Tech entrepreneur and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, who has backed Germany’s far-right AfD, congratulated the party on its Saxony-Anhalt election victory.

"Gut gemacht!" or "Well Done!" Musk wrote on his social media platform X in response to a post by AfD co-leader Alice Weidel congratulating the party's lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund on the result in Saxony-Anhalt.



Siegmund promptly replied to Musk, the world's richest man, thanking him for his "support."

"If we take responsibility here, I would very much welcome the opportunity for strong and constructive cooperation. Germany would once again be a place worth investing in," Siegmund wrote.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the AfD has strengthened its ties with Washington, with Alice Weidel calling him a role model and AfD representatives attending his inauguration.

Elon Musk, then a close Trump adviser, openly campaigned for the AfD and continues to back far-right political figures.

Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance sees a "political new beginning"

Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of the populist BSW, called for a "political new beginning" in Saxony-Anhalt after the party narrowly cleared the 5% threshold to enter the state parliament.

"There are hopefully now majorities in the Magdeburg state parliament for a change in energy policy, an end to the Russia sanctions, better education and a fundamental reform of public broadcasting," Wagenknecht told dpa.

Since its founding in January 2024, Wagenknecht’s BSW has positioned itself as economically left-wing but culturally conservative. She supports higher minimum wages and rent caps but also backs tougher immigration policies.

She has repeatedly blamed the West for Russia’s war in Ukraine and opposed sanctions against Moscow. BSW politicians, like some AfD figures, have also been accused of maintaining ties with supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The BSW’s comeback has begun," she said, adding "the result would boost her party’s campaign ahead of state elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin."

The far-right AfD fell short of an outright majority, leaving the shape of a government in Saxony-Anhalt unclear. Wagenknecht has ruled out a coalition with the AfD but not cooperation, potentially giving her party the balance of power.

"The policy of keeping the AfD out of government has failed. Simply trying to form another coalition to exclude the AfD would be an affront to voters." she said.

AfD faces uncertain coalition options after Saxony-Anhalt win

According to preliminary official results, the AfD emerged as the largest party but fell short of a governing majority in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament. The far-right party therefore faces challenges in forming a government.

AfD lead candidate in Saxony-Anhalt Ulrich Siegmund said his party’s result represented "a clear mandate to govern."

At the same time, the 35-year-old said he currently saw no potential coalition partners. However, he added that he did not know what might happen in the coming days.

"I don’t know whether there are individual lawmakers who might say: 'That’s it, I’m not playing along with this anymore," he said, adding, "A lot can still happen." Post the historic win, AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla said: "Ulrich Siegmund will definitely run as a candidate for state premier in the state parliament. That much is certain."

If efforts to form a government fail, Siegmund said a new election could also be an option. "In the worst-case scenario, there would simply be new elections, and then we would get 50% or 55%," he said.

Is coalition without AfD possible?

The only coalition that would have a numerical majority without the AfD would be an alliance of all the other parties. However, under a resolution adopted previously, the center-right CDU rules out not only a coalition with the AfD but also with the Left Party. This policy is known as the " political firewall."

That would also be a stumbling block for a CDU-led minority government. In addition, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) could potentialy hold the balance of power with five seats. Its leadership has ruled out supporting CDU.

Following the election, the previously governing coalition of the CDU, SPD and FDP will end. However, state premier Sven Schulze and his Cabinet will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new state premier is elected.

Is Germany’s "political firewall" against the AfD collapsing?

Germany’s mainstream parties have long maintained a "political firewall" against cooperation with the far-right Alternative for Germany, the AfD. But that firewall is under growing pressure following the AfD’s historic win in the Saxony-Anhalt state election and prospects in other forthcoming state elections.

The term refers to efforts by established parties to prevent the AfD from gaining political influence through cooperation or shared votes. The center-right CDU formally rejected cooperation with the AfD in 2018.

But in January 2025, a CDU motion in the Bundestag passed with AfD support, prompting accusations that Chancellor Friedrich Merz had breached the firewall.

The AfD’s growing electoral strength is now raising fresh questions about how long the firewall can hold and what its future means for Germany’s political center.

Read here for more context: What is the 'political firewall' against Germany's far-right AfD?

AfD wins most votes in Saxony-Anhalt, preliminary official results show

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won 43.8% of the vote in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state election, according to preliminary official results, making it the largest party, but falling short of a governing majority in the regional parliament.

Six parties will be represented in the state parliament of Saxony-Anhalt, which has 83 seats:

Alternative for Germany (AfD) — 43.8%, 39 seats

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) — 17.2%, 15 seats

Social Democratic Party (SPD) — 9.3%, 8 seats

Green Party — 8.9%, 8 seats

Left Party — 8.6%, 8 seats

Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) — 5.3%, 5 seats

Meanwhile, the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP) secured only 2.6% of the vote, failing to reach the 5% threshold.

According to the preliminary results, turnout was almost 78%, the highest in Saxony-Anhalt since German reunification in 1990.

WATCH: "Migration alone no longer explains the party’s rise"

Historian Katja Hoyer says the AfD's breakthrough was fueled by a more upbeat campaign around Ulrich Siegmund, while mainstream parties struggled to offer a positive vision of change.

CDU fails to win a single direct mandate in Saxony-Anhalt state election

As a major setback for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s center-right CDU, the party came away empty-handed in the individual constituencies.

The CDU failed to win a single direct mandate in the Saxony-Anhalt state election.

According to preliminary figures from the state election authority, CDU candidates were defeated in all 41 constituencies.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidates prevailed in 38 constituencies, including lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund in Genthin. Candidates from the Left Party won the remaining three constituencies: one in Magdeburg and two in Halle.

In the 2021 state election, the CDU won direct mandates in 40 of the 41 constituencies, while the AfD won one.

In Germany, voters have two votes. The "first vote" determines the winner of a constituency and the direct mandate. The "second vote" determines the distribution of seats among parties in the state parliament.

WATCH: DW's Max Hofmann analyzes what AfD's win in Saxony-Anhalt means for Germany

The immediate political fallout from the Saxony-Anhalt election results could put pressure on the governing coalition in Berlin over the AfD's growing popularity.

Germany’s next federal election is scheduled for 2029, and political parties are likely to closely watch how the AfD’s rise shapes the country’s political landscape, says DW Berlin bureau chief Max Hoffmann.

Is Saxony-Anhalt's economy really struggling?

Saxony-Anhalt's economy has grown more slowly than Germany’s overall economy in recent years, with lower wages, higher unemployment and economic output per capita at only about three-quarters of the national average.

These challenges have helped fuel support for the far-right AfD, which argues the eastern state has been left behind socially and economically.

Key sectors of the state economy include chemicals, engineering, manufacturing and tourism.

But has the eastern state been left behind as some suggest.

Click here for a closer look at the data that offers some interesting insights.

Czech parliament speaker congratulates AfD on Saxony-Anhalt result

Tomio Okamura, the far-right president of the Czech parliament's lower chamber, congratulated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on its success in the Saxony-Anhalt state election.

According to Okamura, this is the result of the "bad politics" by the "liberal, EU-friendly" parties in Germany.

Okamura's far-right SPD party is part of the Czech governing coalition.

READ: What an AfD government could mean for Saxony-Anhalt

An AfD-led government could bring major changes to migration, education and social policy in Saxony-Anhalt.

The party wants more deportations, mandatory work for asylum-seekers and cuts to integration programs. It also plans to change school curricula, ban rainbow flags in schools and reduce funding for pro-democracy projects.

Some proposals could face legal limits or fall outside state powers. The AfD also wants closer ties with Russia, although foreign policy is mainly decided at the federal level.

For a closer look at what an AfD-led government could mean for Saxony-Anhalt, read our full analysis here.

WATCH: CDU's Schulze concedes defeat as AfD tops vote

"We're going to have to live with this result," the CDU's lead candidate Sven Schulze said after congratulating the AfD on becoming the Saxony-Anhalt's strongest party.

AfD success 'serious moment', French minister says

The election results of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Saxony-Anhalt state election is a "serious" moment, France's Europe Minister Benjamin Haddad said.

"This is a serious moment in Europe, seeing the far right win in a regional election in Germany," Haddad posted on his X account.

"We must listen with humility to the anger, the concerns, the fears, and respond to them," he added.

WATCH: AfD's Siegmund vows to 'take our country back'

"We have made history," said Ulrich Siegmund, the lead candidate for the far-right AfD, after the party won around 44% of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt.

Projected results put BSW in Saxony-Anhalt state parliament

The latest projected results show the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) will get seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament.

The left-wing populist party will have five seats and has said it would work with the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which picked up 39 seats according to the projected results. The AfD had earlier seemingly ruled out working with the BSW.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which headed previous coalition-led state governments, only managed to get 15 seats, while the socialist Left Party ,the center-left Social Democrats and Greens look set to get 8 seats each.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.