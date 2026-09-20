Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan appointed new ISI DG-S.

Pakistani military reshuffle replaced MI chief and CT director.

Khan's combat background raises fears of renewed BAT attacks.

In an internal reshuffle within the Pakistani military hierarchy and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan has been officially appointed as the new Director General of the Special Operations Directorate, famously designated as “DG-S”, the notorious wing responsible for orchestrating proxy terror attacks inside India in tandem with banned terror outfits. This major intelligence shake-up comes amid a sweeping reshuffle executed across the Pakistani military establishment last Friday.

As part of these internal changes, Major General Wajid Aziz has been unceremoniously removed as the Chief of Military Intelligence (MI) and replaced by Major General Adil Wariach, who was previously serving as the GoC 7 Infantry Division in Waziristan. Simultaneously, Major General Khurram Shabbir has been ousted from the ISI Counter-Terrorism Directorate and transferred as GoC 17 Division, Kharian, while Major General Sajid Amin Awan has stepped in as the new “DG-Z” to head the ISI Counter-Terrorism Directorate.

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Maj Gen Muhammad Shamraiz Khan Named New 'DG-S'

The most critical tactical manoeuvre in this entire reshuffle, however, is the appointment of Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan (PA-33608) as the new Chief of the Special Operations Division (DG-S). Khan, an officer from the 90th Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Long Course hailing from the 40 Field Regiment (Taigh E Burran), was serving as the Director General of the paramilitary Sindh Rangers prior to this appointment.

Interestingly, despite taking over the ISI’s most sensitive, India-centric offensive wing, Major General Muhammad Shamraiz Khan has zero prior intelligence background. Nevertheless, his operational footprint along the Indian border remains extensive. As a Brigadier, he served in the frontline 12 Corps in Dera Ismail Khan and the 31 Corps in Bahawalpur, positioned directly facing the Indian and Afghan borders, before being promoted to Major General in 2023 to command the 17th Infantry Division strike force in Kharian.

Threat Of Revived Border Action Team (B.A.T.) Attacks

Top Indian security and intelligence sources warn that General Khan’s background with the 17th Infantry Division is highly alarming. Historically, the 17th Division has been the primary hub for planning, training and executing brutal Border Action Team (BAT) attacks, where armed Pakistani soldiers and heavily trained terrorists cross the Line of Control (LoC) to ambush Indian military patrols. With Major General Shamraiz Khan set to assume charge at the ISI Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday, Indian intelligence agencies suspect the ISI may soon start working on BAT operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Downfall Of Major General Shahab Aslam

Meanwhile, the outgoing DG-S, Major General Shahab Aslam, who led the Special Operations Directorate from 2023 to September 2026, has been abruptly sidelined and relegated to the freshly established Defence Forces Headquarters (DFHQ) without any designated new posting. During Aslam’s 3.5-year tenure as DG-S, the ISI oversaw 74 terror incidents in Jammu & Kashmir executed via proxy terror fronts, including high-profile, religiously targeted massacres such as the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam and Reasi, alongside a lethal playbook targeting non-local Hindus and ambushing military convoys under the guise of “Kashmiri resistance”.

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Sources reveal that Aslam’s sudden shunting was driven by his complete operational failure over the past 18 months, during which Indian security forces eliminated 48 key terrorists, and the aftermath of Operation Sindoor paralysed the ISI’s machinery, resulting in zero successful major terror strikes in J&K.