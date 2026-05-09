ABP Exclusive: One Year After Operation Sindoor, Jaish Rebuilds Markaz Bilal in PoK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaish-e-Mohammed rebuilding destroyed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir terror headquarters.

Pakistani authorities supervising reconstruction; PM aide heads redevelopment trust.

Pakistani army providing security cover for terror facility rebuild.

One year after India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has begun reconstruction of its destroyed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir headquarters, Markaz Bilal, in Muzaffarabad. The development once again exposes Pakistan’s deep nexus with UN-designated terror groups and its continued state-backed support infrastructure for jihadist organisations operating against India.

During Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, Jaish-e-Mohammed suffered one of its biggest setbacks. While the Indian Air Force carried out precision missile strikes on Jaish headquarters Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur, the Indian Army simultaneously targeted and destroyed Markaz Bilal in Muzaffarabad using armed drones.

Now, exactly one year later, reconstruction work at the terror facility has officially begun.

Demolition Followed By Fresh Construction

Exclusive videos and photographs accessed by ABP News show that demolition of the damaged structures started in April 2026. Following the clearance of debris, foundation work for a new complex is currently underway at the site.





Highly placed sources revealed that the entire reconstruction project is being supervised directly under the watch of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah. For the rebuilding effort, a dedicated entity called the “Markaz Bilal Redevelopment Trust” has been constituted.

Rana Sanaullah, Jaish Commander Part Of Trust

According to sources, Rana Sanaullah is serving as chairman of the trust, while Mohammad Asghar Khan Kashmiri, the top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is also a member.

The reconstruction effort has once again highlighted how Pakistan’s political establishment, security apparatus and terror organisations continue to operate in coordination despite Islamabad repeatedly denying the existence of terror infrastructure on its soil.

Pakistani Army Providing Security Cover

Sources further confirmed that the entire Markaz Bilal compound is currently under heavy protection of the Pakistani Army. Strict restrictions have reportedly been imposed around the site, and no outsider is being allowed to photograph or record the demolition and reconstruction activity.

The irony is striking, while Pakistan claims globally that it is fighting terrorism, its own state machinery is allegedly funding, supervising and protecting the rebuilding of a terror headquarters destroyed by Indian forces.

Terror Operatives Killed In Indian Strike

It may be recalled that during the Indian Army’s strike last year, two Jaish terrorists, Hassan Khan Kashmiri and Mohammad Waqas, were killed. Intelligence sources had indicated that both operatives were being prepared for infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir within months.

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Sources also revealed that the Pakistani government released 40 million Pakistani Rupees in January 2026 to the Rana Sanaullah-led trust specifically for reconstruction of Markaz Bilal.

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The redevelopment of the destroyed terror facility is likely to raise fresh international questions over Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror outfits and the use of state resources for rebuilding infrastructure linked to jihadist groups.