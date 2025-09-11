A True Patriot, Inspired Millions: Trump Calls Charlie Kirk 'Heart Of The Youth'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldA True Patriot, Inspired Millions: Trump Calls Charlie Kirk 'Heart Of The Youth'

Announcing the news on Truth Social, President Trump described Charlie Kirk as “Great, and even Legendary” and a leader who embodied the spirit of America’s youth.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote.

The White House later confirmed that Trump has ordered all US flags nationwide to be flown at half-staff in Kirk’s honour.

Shot During Campus Event

Kirk was gunned down during a Q&A session at Utah Valley University when he was responding to a student’s question about mass shootings. Eyewitnesses said the audience initially mistook the gunfire for a disruption before chaos broke out inside the auditorium.

University officials said investigators are still searching for the gunman. “There is no suspect in custody; it is an active investigation,” spokesperson Ellen Treanor noted.

The investigation has drawn in local police as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Utah Department of Public Safety. Authorities are examining whether the killing was politically motivated, amid widespread condemnation of the attack.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
