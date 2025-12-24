6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Strong Tremors Felt Across Cities

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island’s weather administration. Reuters reported that the quake triggered strong tremors across several cities, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and frequently experiences earthquakes.

📢【地震速報 提醒大家複習地震保命三步驟】



今(24)日晚間17時47分臺東發生了一起規模芮氏6.1的地震，提醒大家地震時請記住：

保命三步驟

① 趴下 Drop ：降低重心，避免摔倒或被震倒。

② 掩護 Cover ：躲到堅固桌子下或靠牆角，用手護住頭頸。

③ 穩住 Hold On ：抓穩支撐物，直到地震停止 pic.twitter.com/4fLVyhhtG9 — 消防署 (@NFA_TAIWAN) December 24, 2025