Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Strong Tremors Felt Across Cities

6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Strong Tremors Felt Across Cities

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 04:13 PM (IST)

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island’s weather administration. Reuters reported that the quake triggered strong tremors across several cities, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and frequently experiences earthquakes.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 04:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Before You Go

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage

Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
Unnao Rape Survivor Stopped From Addressing Press, Mother Manhandled
World
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka
Cities
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
Delhi Metro Expansion Gets Cabinet Nod; Phase-VA Approved With 13 New Stations: Check Details
World
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Indian National Himanshi Khurana Found Murdered In Canada; Partner Under Scanner
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Multi-Cornered Election Could Shift Power Balance in Mumbai, BJP Eyes Advantage
BMC Election 2026: Muslim Voter Influence Could Tilt Battle Between Thackeray Alliance and Mahayuti
BMC Polls: Uddhav-Raj Alliance Calculated Move or Risky Gamble Amid Mahayuti’s Stronghold?
UP Politics: BJP’s 40 Brahmin MLAs Hold Key Meeting in Lucknow, Sparks Buzz Ahead of 2027 Polls
BMC Election 2026: Thackeray Cousins Uddhav-Raj Together at Balasaheb Memorial
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Trump-Class Warships: A Bold Push For Naval Supremacy Amid Global Rivalries
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget