500% Tariffs, Russia Oil And More: When Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Took Aim At India

Senator Graham criticized India for purchasing discounted Russian oil, claiming it supported Putin's war efforts. He threatened economic repercussions and proposed tariffs on such countries.
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500% Tariffs, Russia Oil And More: When Trump's Close Aide Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Took Aim At India
US Senator Lindsey Graham, 71, dies suddenly. A close Trump ally, he drew attention for threatening India over Russian oil imports, distrusting Pakistan and taking hardline foreign policy positions.
- Senior US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday, aged 71.
- Advocated tariffs on India for discounted Russian oil purchases.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Senator Lindsey Graham criticize India?
How did Senator Lindsey Graham view Pakistan?
Senator Graham was highly skeptical of Pakistan's role in regional affairs and openly distrusted the country. He criticized its mediation attempts and opposition to the Abraham Accords.
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