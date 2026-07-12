500% Tariffs, Russia Oil And More: When Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Took Aim At India

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English NewsNewsWorld500% Tariffs, Russia Oil And More: When Trump's Close Aide Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Took Aim At India

500% Tariffs, Russia Oil And More: When Trump's Close Aide Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Took Aim At India

US Senator Lindsey Graham, 71, dies suddenly. A close Trump ally, he drew attention for threatening India over Russian oil imports, distrusting Pakistan and taking hardline foreign policy positions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Senior US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday, aged 71.
  • Advocated tariffs on India for discounted Russian oil purchases.

Senior US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly on Saturday evening. He was 71. A close ally of US President Donald Trump in recent years, Graham was known for his outspoken positions on foreign policy and frequently made headlines for his controversial remarks. While he strongly criticised India's purchases of discounted Russian oil, he also repeatedly expressed distrust towards Pakistan and questioned its role in regional diplomacy.

Threatened India Over Russian Oil Purchases

Graham had proposed the Graham-Blumenthal Bill, which sought to impose tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries purchasing discounted Russian oil and uranium, including India, China and Brazil.

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He had accused countries such as India of financially supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's war efforts by continuing to import cheap Russian oil.

"If you continue buying cheap Russian oil to keep this war going, we will destroy your economy," Graham had said.

Accused India Of Supporting Putin's War Machine

In June 2025, Graham targeted India and China in a post on his official social media account, warning that countries helping sustain Putin's "war machine" would have no one to blame but themselves.

He also backed the Trump administration's decision in February 2026 to impose a 25 per cent tariff on India, arguing that India had sharply increased its imports of Russian oil after the Ukraine war.

Frequently Questioned Pakistan

Despite his criticism of India, Graham was also highly sceptical of Pakistan's role in regional affairs.

He never endorsed Pakistan's attempts to mediate during the Iran conflict, describing the country as a problematic intermediary with a negative approach towards Israel.

Graham also criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's opposition to the Abraham Accords. He had alleged that Pakistan allowed Iranian military aircraft to use its airbases during US military strikes and publicly stated that he did not trust Pakistan.

Backed Trump's Greenland Plan, Targeted Khamenei

Graham openly supported President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Greenland, dismissing criticism from European leaders by saying, "Who cares who owns Greenland?"

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He also described Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a dictator and said it was time for him to step down.

"If I were the President, I would eliminate the leadership that is killing its own people," Graham had said.

From Trump Critic To Trusted Ally

Early in his political career, Graham was a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Over time, however, he emerged as one of Trump's closest and most dependable allies on Capitol Hill, playing a prominent role in advancing the administration's foreign policy positions.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Senator Lindsey Graham criticize India?

Senator Graham criticized India for purchasing discounted Russian oil, claiming it supported Putin's war efforts. He threatened economic repercussions and proposed tariffs on such countries.

How did Senator Lindsey Graham view Pakistan?

Senator Graham was highly skeptical of Pakistan's role in regional affairs and openly distrusted the country. He criticized its mediation attempts and opposition to the Abraham Accords.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
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