4 Indian Students Among Several Injured In Knife Attack At Russian Medical College

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Four Indian students were among at least six people injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a university in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic, the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

The incident took place in Ufa, where local media reported a stabbing attack at the sports hall of a foreign students’ hostel at a university in the region. According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered the dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa and attacked students living there, stabbing several of them.

The Interior Ministry said two police officers were also injured during the incident.

“The attacker resisted arrest, during which two police officers were stabbed. Furthermore, the suspect also inflicted bodily harm on himself,” Interior Ministry spokesperson Maj General Irina Volk was quoted as saying by RTVI.com webportal.

Indian Embassy Responds

Calling it an “unfortunate incident”, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said, “Several persons including four Indian students have been injured.” The Embassy said it is in touch with the authorities, and officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

"An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students," the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured… — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 7, 2026

15-Year-Old Suspected To Be Attacker

In a release, the Russian Federal Health Ministry said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. One is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition.

The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition, the Baza Telegram channel said.

Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic located about 1,200 km east of Moscow, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

There has also been speculation about the possibility of two attackers, according to some credible Russian Telegram channels.

The Baza channel claimed that the attacker belonged to a banned neo-Nazi outfit. “He belonged to the banned NS/WP neoNazi organisation. During the frenzy of attack, he was shouting nationalist slogans about (the) Holocaust,” it said, while sharing a photo of a Swastika drawn on a wall with the blood of the victims.

According to eyewitnesses, “there was blood all around,” Ren TV said, showing footage of the wounded being taken to hospital in ambulance vans.

Many Indian students go to Russia, and earlier to Ukraine before the war, to pursue medical studies.