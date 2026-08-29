37 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Ammo Depot Near Kyiv, Zelenskyy Slams ‘Negligence’

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko and Wesley Dockery

At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a ammunition depot near Kyiv late Friday, one of the deadliest attacks in Ukraine this year.

The drone strike was the second attack to hit an arms depot near the Ukrainian capital in less than two months.

"A terrible situation and terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on X.

"Another such crime — after what happened in Vyshneve — is absolutely unacceptable," he added. Zelenskyy was referring to an attack on an ammunition warehouse last month that set off secondary explosions in the small town on Kyiv's western outskirts, killing ten people.

Russia and Ukraine have recently intensified long-range strikes, increasingly hitting civilian infrastructure such as logistics warehouses and oil and port facilities. These attacks have resulted in more civilian casualties.

What else do we know about the Russian drone attack near Kyiv?

The strike sparked a major fire and explosions at the arms depot in the Bucha district, close to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, forcing more than 370 people to evacuate the region. Dozens were injured.

Among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community, who was one of the first to rush to the scene to rescue people, according to Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko. He also said the attack damaged at least 50 residential buildings.

Zelenskyy earlier said that criminal proceedings had been opened on charges of official negligence.

"There are regulations in place — ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv under jet-powered drone attacks

Friday's drone attack followed ​two days of constant air raids aimed at the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region.

"Kyiv is under virtually nonstop attack from jet-powered drones. Ukraine cannot be left alone in finding solutions to defend against such strikes," said Zelenskyy, adding that Russia also struck nine other regions overnight.

It's been more than four and a half years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.