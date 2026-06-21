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HomeNewsWorld36-Year-Old Charged Over Edinburgh Attack Spree Being Probed By Counterterror Police

36-Year-Old Charged Over Edinburgh Attack Spree Being Probed By Counterterror Police

Five people were injured in the attacks on Friday that were described by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as being motivated by "anti-Muslim hatred."

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

Scottish police on Sunday said they had charged a 36-year-old man in connection with a series of attacks in Edinburgh on Friday.

"A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of incidents which took place in Edinburgh on Friday, 19 June, 2026," the Scottish police statement read.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, and the individual will appear at court in due course.”

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the attacks appeared to be motivated by "anti-Muslim hatred."

Starmer Condemns 'Appalling' Edinburgh Attacks

Britain's prime minister condemned the attacks.

"Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets," Starmer said in a post on X.

"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this – he will face the full force of the law."

Scotland's First Minister, John Swinney, also condemned the attacks.

"I am deeply concerned by these incidents," he said in an X post.

"There is no place for violence, racism or intolerance in our country. I met community groups last week to assure them of the strong support of the Government.”

What Were The Friday Attacks In Edinburgh?

On Friday, police said that they had responded to reports of "violent attacks including threats, robbery and vandalism" across the city and that counterterrorism police had launched a probe into the incidents

Police closed off the major Leith Walk road that connects the city center to the Leith coastal suburb.

British media reported the attacks appeared to have begun near a mosque in western Edinburgh and continued through other parts of the city.

Footage on social media appeared to show a shirtless man walking along the street carrying a weapon, and with another video showing him being restrained by police and shouting about "protecting the country."

Some five people were injured in the attacks, including three that required hospital treatment.

The incidents come amid a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment in Britain, including riots in the Northern Irish capital of Belfast and in other cities.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kier Starmer UK Starmer AnAnti Muslim Hatred
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