32 Killed After Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Southwestern Ondo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nigerian aircraft crashed in Ondo, killing all 32 people.

Routine flight lost contact, wreckage found near Igbokoda.

President Tinubu ordered investigation into Nigeria's aviation disaster.

A Nigerian military aircraft flying from Benin City to Lagos crashed in southwestern Ondo state on Monday, killing all 32 people aboard, including 25 passengers and seven crew members.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash and expressed "profound sadness" while offering condolences to the families of those killed, Reuters reported.

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Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft was carrying out a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact with it at 0813 GMT on Monday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said.

The crash has emerged as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Nigeria in recent years.

The aircraft's wreckage was subsequently found near the coastal town of Igbokoda, following which search and rescue teams were sent to the area, Reuters reported.

Update: 🇳🇬 Rescue helicopters from the Nigerian Air Force and Navy circle over the crash site. Scattered wreckage is visible on the ground, along with unidentified bodies and items of military clothing. https://t.co/zXbL0ZoSIr — Terror Alerts (@Terroralerts007) October 5, 2026

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Tinubu Orders Crash Probe

Following the crash, Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to investigate what caused the aircraft to go down.

"The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences," Tinubu said in a statement.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the loss of contact and the subsequent crash.