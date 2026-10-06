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English NewsNewsWorld32 Killed After Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Southwestern Ondo

32 Killed After Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Southwestern Ondo

32 were killed after a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed in southwestern Ondo state while flying from Benin City to Lagos.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nigerian aircraft crashed in Ondo, killing all 32 people.
  • Routine flight lost contact, wreckage found near Igbokoda.
  • President Tinubu ordered investigation into Nigeria's aviation disaster.

A Nigerian military aircraft flying from Benin City to Lagos crashed in southwestern Ondo state on Monday, killing all 32 people aboard, including 25 passengers and seven crew members.

President Bola Tinubu confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash and expressed "profound sadness" while offering condolences to the families of those killed, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: Israel Was Prepared To Shoot Down FlyDubai Plane With 150+ Israelis Onboard After Cockpit Attack: Report

Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft was carrying out a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact with it at 0813 GMT on Monday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said.

The crash has emerged as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Nigeria in recent years.

The aircraft's wreckage was subsequently found near the coastal town of Igbokoda, following which search and rescue teams were sent to the area, Reuters reported.

ALSO READ: British Airways Flight To Chicago Turns Back To London After Sudden 28,000-Foot Descent

Tinubu Orders Crash Probe

Following the crash, Tinubu directed the Nigerian Air Force to investigate what caused the aircraft to go down. 

"The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences," Tinubu said in a statement.

The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the loss of contact and the subsequent crash.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Nigerian military aircraft?

A Nigerian military aircraft crashed in southwestern Ondo state on Monday while flying from Benin City to Lagos. All 32 people aboard were killed in the incident.

How many people were killed in the aircraft crash?

All 32 people aboard the aircraft were killed, including 25 passengers and seven crew members. President Bola Tinubu confirmed there were no survivors.

What type of aircraft was involved in the crash?

The crashed aircraft was a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42. Air traffic controllers lost contact with it at 0813 GMT on Monday.

Has an investigation been ordered into the crash?

Yes, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation. The probe aims to establish the cause and prevent future occurrences.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nigeria Nigerian Air Force Bola Tinubu
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