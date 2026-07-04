Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BLA claims suicide attack on Pakistan Coast Guards camp.

Group alleges thirty personnel killed, camp completely destroyed.

Pakistani authorities have not confirmed BLA's claims or casualties.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a Pakistan Coast Guards camp in Gwadar district of Balochistan, alleging that more than 30 paramilitary personnel were killed and several others injured.

According to the group's statement, the attack targeted the Panwan Coast Guards base in Jiwani using a vehicle packed with explosives. The BLA described the operation as a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) attack.

Pakistan has not officially confirmed the group's claims, and there has been no immediate statement from Pakistani authorities regarding the reported casualties or the incident.

BLA Claims Camp Was Destroyed

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the powerful explosion completely destroyed the Coast Guards camp.

The spokesperson claimed that following the blast, fighters belonging to the group's "Fateh Squad" launched a coordinated assault on the facility from multiple directions.

The claims were reported by The Balochistan Post. However, the reported details have not been independently verified.

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Group Alleges Heavy Casualties

The BLA claimed that the explosion caused extensive damage to the base and inflicted heavy losses on Pakistani security personnel.

According to the group's statement, more than 30 members of Pakistan's paramilitary forces were killed, while dozens of others sustained serious injuries.

The spokesperson further alleged that the death toll could rise because several people were trapped under the debris and many of the injured were in critical condition. These casualty figures have not been confirmed by Pakistani officials.

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Video Released; No Official Confirmation Yet

The BLA's media wing, Hakkal, also released a 43-second video that it claimed showed the attack.

According to the group, the footage depicts an explosives-laden truck entering the Coast Guards camp moments before a massive explosion engulfs the site. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

As of now, Pakistani authorities have neither confirmed the BLA's casualty claims nor issued an official statement on the alleged attack.

The Baloch Liberation Army is a banned separatist organisation that has previously claimed responsibility for multiple attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and infrastructure in Balochistan.

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