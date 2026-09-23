India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld2019 Easter bombings: Sri Lankan court sentences 15 accused to over 200 years in prison each

2019 Easter bombings: Sri Lankan court sentences 15 accused to over 200 years in prison each

Colombo, Sept 22 (PTI): A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday found 15 of the 24 accused guilty of involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks, and sentenced them each to over 200 years in priso.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

Colombo, Sept 22 (PTI): A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday found 15 of the 24 accused guilty of involvement in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks, and sentenced them each to over 200 years in prison.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat, linked to ISIS, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians, and injuring over 500.

The fifteen accused each have been sentenced to 220 years of rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, adaderana news portal reported.

The three-judge High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Judges Navaratne Marasinghe, Ramanathan Kannan and Sujeewa Nissanka on Tuesday announced its verdict, convicting 15 accused, while acquitting nine others.

Mohammadu Ebrahim Mohammdu Naufer alias Naufar Moulavi, the prime accused, was among those convicted by the court after the trial, which lasted nearly five years.

Initially, 25 accused were charged for their role in the bombings. As one of the suspects died, 24 were indicted in October 2021.

A total of 23,270 charges were filed against them, and 2,309 witnesses testified for the prosecution.

The accused were charged under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) for murder and attempted murder, conspiracy to commit terrorism, aiding and abetting, and possessing and handling firearms and explosives.

Naufar's links to extremist Zaharan Hashim, the leader of the National Thowhith Jamaath, were also investigated. Hashim was one of the suicide bombers who carried out the blast at the Shangri La Hotel.

In July, former police chief Pujith Jayasundera and Hemasiri Fernando, the then top bureaucrat in the Ministry of Defence, were handed the death sentence after being found guilty of criminal dereliction of duty for failing to act on prior intelligence that could have prevented the attacks.

The attack stirred a political storm as then President Maithripala Sirisena and then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were blamed for their inability to prevent the attacks despite prior intelligence being made available.

A presidential panel of inquiry appointed by Sirisena after the attacks ironically found the then-president guilty of his failure to prevent the attacks.

Sirisena, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge in the case filed after the panel's findings.

Sirisena and the top defence hierarchy were ordered to pay multiple millions of rupees as compensation to the kith and kin of the blast victims in the fundamental rights petitions verdicts delivered in 2023. PTI CORR ZH RD

RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 23 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza
Netanyahu Hits Back At Mamdani, Says ‘Shame On You’ Over Gaza
World
Trump At UNGA: Will Use New Tariff Powers If Needed To End Ukraine War
Trump At UNGA: Will Use New Tariff Powers If Needed To End Ukraine War
World
‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA
‘Do I Annihilate The Islamic Republic?’ Trump’s Stark Iran Warning At UNGA
World
Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure
Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure
Advertisement

Videos

Jamui Protest: Congress Takes to Streets Across Bihar, Demands Justice for Victims
Big Action: Jamui Case’s Two Main Accused Arrested After Police Encounter, One Shot in Leg
JAMUI CASE: Congress to protest statewide, targets Bihar govt over law and order lapse
JAMUI CASE: ABVP protests against Bihar govt, demands strict action as political row deepens
JAMUI CASE: 3 arrested, SIT probe on; opposition seeks encounter, President’s Rule in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget