2 Kerala Women Killed In California; Friend Taken Into Custody After Families Allege Role

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Malayali women killed in California; a friend suspected.

Suspect allegedly stabbed one, hit other with a car.

Police arrested suspect; families seeking victims' body repatriation.

Two Malayali women from Kerala were killed in California, United States, allegedly by another Malayali woman who was their friend and lived in the same apartment complex. An investigation is underway.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Anjana from Mudikkode near Mannuthy in Thrissur and Ann Mary Mathew, 40, of Kesavadasapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Times of India reported.

The families of both women alleged that their friend Anila was responsible for the killings. According to information received by the families, San Jose police have taken the suspect into custody and are investigating the case.

Victims Allegedly Attacked Separately

According to the report, Jerry Sam Joseph, a neighbour and family friend, said Ann Mary's family had been informed that she had an issue with the suspect over a job-related matter. However, Anjana's cousin Vinod said her family had not received any information about a possible motive.

Jerry said the suspect allegedly entered Ann Mary's house and stabbed her.

Anjana's relatives alleged she was killed after Anila knocked her down with a car, TOI reported.

The killings reportedly took place around noon on Friday, US time. Anjana's family in Kerala was informed about the incident on Saturday, Indian time.

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Ann Mary Had Lived In US For 10 Years

Ann Mary had been living in the US for around 10 years and was working as an engineer, according to her neighbours. She was married to Pallathra Jacob, a native of Chingavanam in Kottayam, who is also in the US.

Anjana had been working as a teacher in California for nearly six years, according to her relatives. Her husband, Vijeesh, who is from Vilangannoor near Peechi, is also employed there.

Anjana's father-in-law, Vijayan Vilangannur, said his son Vijeesh was extremely distressed by the incident and was unable to speak to him.

Kerala Authorities Seek Details

Thrissur Collector Sikha Surendran said she had asked Anjana's family to submit details of the incident so they could be forwarded to the NORKA secretary. The secretary would then approach the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for assistance in bringing Anjana's body back to Kerala, the report said.

Meanwhile, Ann Mary's relatives said they were awaiting further information from the US and that arrangements were being made to bring her body back to Thiruvananthapuram.