Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Italian technicians died in Kuwait drone attack.

Italy, Kuwait blame Iran; Tehran denies, offers investigation.

Incident escalates Gulf tensions amid US-Iran confrontation.

Wider regional conflicts, like Saudi-Houthi clashes, continue.

Two Italian technicians working on an air defence system in Kuwait were killed in a drone attack on Thursday, with Italy and Kuwait blaming Iran for the strike. Tehran, however, rejected the allegations, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi telling his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts that Iran had no involvement.

The attack marks the first fatal strike in Kuwait in several months. It comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, with Iran stepping up attacks on Kuwait and neighbouring Bahrain as its confrontation with the United States over the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate that several Iranian-made drones had targeted Kuwaiti military installations at around 2 pm. One of the locations hit was an air defence detection station where two Italian technicians employed by Rheinmetall were working, AFP reported.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed condolences to the victims' families following the incident.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families," she wrote on X.

Iran Denies Involvement, Offers Joint Investigation

Tehran swiftly rejected claims that it was responsible for the attack. Araghchi spoke to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his Italian counterpart Tajani, denying Iran's involvement, according to Iranian state television and the foreign ministry.

During his conversation with Tajani, Araghchi said Iran had no role in the incident, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement. He also expressed Tehran's willingness to work with Kuwait and Italy to establish the origin of the attack, AFP reported.

Iran's top diplomat reportedly made a similar offer of a joint investigation during his call with Al-Sabah.

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Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi had earlier denied that the country's military was involved. He instead alleged that Israel and the United States could be behind false flag operations, but did not provide evidence to support the claim.

"No military or offensive operations have been conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region," he said, according to state television.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, called for increased pressure on Tehran following the deaths.

"We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf," she wrote on social media.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry had earlier reported that at least four people were injured after several drones struck an unspecified vital location in the country.

Kuwait Activates Air Defences As Gulf Conflict Intensifies

The latest attack comes days after Kuwait activated its air defence systems last week to counter drone strikes launched by Iran. It was the first such activation since early September.

The wider conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and has drawn Gulf countries into the confrontation. US military facilities and energy installations in the region have also come under attack.

Washington and Tehran remain locked in a standoff over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The US military has been working to escort ships through the waterway despite Iran's attempts to shut it.

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Saudi Arabia-Houthi Exchanges Add To Regional Tensions

Meanwhile, fighting between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis has continued, with both sides trading attacks over the past week.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said the Iran-backed group had struck a refinery in Jazan, southern Saudi Arabia. Saudi state media reported that one person was killed and some operations at the facility were temporarily suspended.

The coalition also said it had destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Houthi-controlled territory that was used in the refinery attack. The latest strike adds to a series of attacks targeting major energy installations in Saudi Arabia.