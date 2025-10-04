2 Indian Tourists Jailed For Robbing, Assaulting Sex Workers In Singapore Hotels

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Two Indian nationals were sentenced to five years and one month in prison, along with 12 strokes of the cane each, after pleading guilty to assaulting and robbing two sex workers in separate hotel rooms during a holiday in Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, 23-year-old Arokkiyasami Daison and 27-year-old Rajendran Mayilarasan admitted to charges of voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery. The court heard that the pair had arrived in Singapore from India on April 24 for a vacation.

Two days into their trip, while walking around the Little India district, they were approached by an unidentified man who offered to introduce them to prostitutes. The man shared contact details of two women before leaving.

How The Two Men Planned The Robbery

Arokkiyasami then suggested to Rajendran that they could rob the women to make money. Acting on the plan, they arranged to meet their first victim at a hotel around 6 PM that evening. Once inside the room, they tied the woman’s hands and legs with pieces of clothing and slapped her. The duo took her jewellery, SGD 2,000 in cash, her passport, and bank cards before leaving.

Later that night, at about 11 PM, they contacted the second woman and set up another meeting at a different hotel. When she arrived, the two men dragged her by her arms and covered her mouth to stop her from screaming. They escaped with SGD 800 in cash, two mobile phones, and her passport, warning her not to leave the room until they returned.

Their crimes came to light the next day when the second victim confided in another man, who alerted the police. Both Arokkiyasami and Rajendran were arrested soon after.

5 Years In Jail And 12 Strokes Of Cane

During the sentencing, the men, who were not represented by lawyers, pleaded for leniency. Arokkiyasami, speaking through an interpreter, said, “My father passed away last year. I have three sisters, one of whom is married, and we have no money. That is why we did this.” Rajendran told the court, “My wife and child are alone in India, and they are financially suffering.”

According to the report by the Singapore daily, individuals found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt during a robbery face a minimum of five years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane, punishments both men received in full.