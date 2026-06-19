16 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon As US-Iran Peace Talks In Switzerland Called Off

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people across southern Lebanon.

US-Iran peace talks postponed amid continued Israeli military operations.

Ongoing violence and delayed talks jeopardize fragile peace agreement.

At least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Friday, Associated Press reported, citing Lebanese state media. This comes as planned negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland were called off, raising fresh doubts over the durability of a recently signed peace agreement.

The Israeli military said its forces carried out strikes on multiple targets in southern Lebanon overnight and that operations were continuing. The attacks came amid renewed fighting with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, despite provisions in the US-Iran accord calling for an immediate halt to military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Strikes Threaten Fragile Peace Deal

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that at least 16 people were killed in the latest wave of Israeli attacks.

The escalation poses a challenge to the newly signed agreement between Washington and Tehran, which seeks to end months of conflict and includes commitments to preserve Lebanon's "territorial integrity and sovereignty."

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Israeli troops will remain in Lebanon until what he describes as the Hezbollah threat is eliminated.

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Switzerland Talks Postponed

The violence coincided with the postponement of technical talks between US and Iranian negotiators that were expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

The discussions were intended to address the implementation of the 14-point memorandum signed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed that the talks would not proceed as scheduled but did not provide a detailed explanation.

The announcement followed a decision by US Vice President JD Vance to delay his trip to Switzerland, where he had been expected to lead the American delegation.

White House Cites Logistical Issues

A White House spokesperson said the negotiations had not been cancelled but acknowledged that arrangements remained unresolved.

"The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the spokesperson said, adding that the US delegation was prepared to depart once plans were finalised.

Iranian officials had earlier indicated that the timing of the talks remained uncertain, while reports suggested Tehran wanted evidence that Washington was implementing its commitments under the interim agreement before proceeding.

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Israel's Actions Draw Attention

The postponement has fuelled questions about the future of the broader peace process, particularly as Israel has continued military operations against Hezbollah despite the ceasefire framework.

Israel was not a direct participant in the US-Iran negotiations and has publicly distanced itself from aspects of the agreement.

Following the signing of the accord, Vance warned that Trump was "the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time."

Uncertainty Over Long-Term Truce

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, established a 60-day period for negotiating a comprehensive settlement covering sanctions, regional security arrangements and Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran had signalled readiness to begin technical discussions, but officials stressed that progress would depend on implementation of the initial commitments made under the accord.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli military action against Iran, has killed thousands of people, disrupted energy markets and heightened geopolitical tensions across the region.

With violence continuing in Lebanon and negotiations stalled, uncertainty remains over whether the ceasefire can evolve into a lasting peace agreement.