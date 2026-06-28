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English NewsNewsWorld117 Dead Dogs, 21 Skulls Found At California 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter; Probe Underway

117 Dead Dogs, 21 Skulls Found At California 'No-Kill' Animal Shelter; Probe Underway

A California "no-kill" animal shelter is under investigation after authorities found 117 buried dogs, many with gunshot wounds. No charges have been filed yet as the probe continues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • California animal shelter investigated after 117 dog remains found.
  • Many dogs had gunshot wounds; a barn likely used for killings.

A California animal shelter that described itself as a "no-kill" rescue is under investigation after authorities uncovered the remains of 117 dogs, many with apparent gunshot wounds, buried across its property. Investigators searching the 50-acre Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, northern California, also recovered 21 dog skulls, hundreds of animal bones and nearly 600 dog collars, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

Mass Graves Unearthed During Investigation

The investigation began in April following allegations of animal cruelty, fraud and conspiracy linked to the shelter. Authorities launched the probe after receiving credible information and reports that a neighbour had discovered what appeared to be buried dogs on the property, BBC reported.

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During the excavation, officials uncovered multiple burial sites containing dogs in varying stages of decomposition. X-rays conducted on 70 of the recovered remains revealed bullet fragments, with preliminary findings indicating that many of the animals died from gunshot wounds.

Investigators also identified a barn on the property that they believe may have been used to kill the dogs. Several loose microchips were recovered near the burial sites, while most of the deceased animals were found to be microchipped. Authorities are analysing the chips to establish the identities of the dogs.

The probe has also raised questions about the shelter's operations. Investigators said Miranda's Rescue had taken in around 900 animals since the beginning of 2025 but recorded only 116 adoptions, leaving more than 700 animals unaccounted for.

Shelter Owner Denies Wrongdoing

Shelter owner Shannon Miranda has denied wrongdoing, insisting the facility is a genuine "no-kill" rescue. In a statement issued before the latest discoveries, Miranda said media reports had presented an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture of the organisation.

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Miranda maintained that euthanasia was carried out only in exceptional circumstances, such as when an animal was terminally ill or posed a serious and ongoing threat to people or other animals, and never simply to free up space.

No Charges Filed Yet

Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing and that no criminal charges have been filed so far. The sheriff's office said the case involves a significant amount of evidence and, if sufficient proof of animal cruelty, fraud or other offences is established, the findings will be submitted to prosecutors for consideration of criminal charges.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted the investigation into Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary?

The investigation began in April following credible allegations of animal cruelty, fraud, and conspiracy linked to the shelter. This included a neighbor reportedly discovering buried dogs on the property.

What shocking discoveries did authorities make at the animal sanctuary?

Investigators uncovered the remains of 117 dogs, many with apparent gunshot wounds, buried across the property. They also found 21 dog skulls, hundreds of animal bones, and nearly 600 dog collars.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
California No Kill Animal Shelter California Animal Centre 117 Buried Dogs Dogs Killed In California
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