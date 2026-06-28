Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld11 Killed As Civilian Plane Crashes In Northeastern France

11 Killed As Civilian Plane Crashes In Northeastern France

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

At least 11 people were killed after a civilian aircraft crashed in the town of Tomblaine, near Nancy in northeastern France, on Sunday. 

The aircraft had taken off from Nancy-Essey Airfield shortly before the crash, the local prefecture said in a post on X.

Authorities have activated the departmental operations centre (COD) to monitor the situation and coordinate the emergency response in real time. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
11 Killed As Civilian Plane Crashes In Northeastern France
11 Killed As Civilian Plane Crashes In Northeastern France
World
Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days
Iran Claims Sole Control Of Strait Of Hormuz For Next 30 Days
World
Sheikh Hasina Says 'I'll Return To Bangladesh This Year' Despite Death Sentence
Sheikh Hasina Says 'I'll Return To Bangladesh This Year' Despite Death Sentence
World
PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour In Seychelles, Holds Key Bilateral Talks With President Herminie
PM Modi Receives Guard Of Honour In Seychelles, Holds Talks With President Herminie
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS ALERT: Unverified Claims Circulate Online About Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Mass Funeral Events
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
NEWS UPDATE: Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens as Trust Plans Review, Political Row Intensifies
NEWS ALERT: Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Intensifies as Police Raid Accused Homes Before Court Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget