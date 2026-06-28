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11 Killed As Civilian Plane Crashes In Northeastern France
At least 11 people were killed after a civilian aircraft crashed in the town of Tomblaine, near Nancy in northeastern France, on Sunday.
The aircraft had taken off from Nancy-Essey Airfield shortly before the crash, the local prefecture said in a post on X.
Authorities have activated the departmental operations centre (COD) to monitor the situation and coordinate the emergency response in real time. The cause of the crash has not yet been disclosed.
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