Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist

'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist

Speaking at his Board of Peace event, Trump revived his allegation that multiple aircraft were downed during the confrontation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his assertion that he mediated between India and Pakistan during a military standoff in May 2025, a claim New Delhi has consistently rejected, maintaining that it does not accept third-party mediation.

Speaking at his Board of Peace event, Trump revived his allegation that multiple aircraft were downed during the confrontation.

“When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don't want to fight...11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets...” the US President said during the event.

India has firmly denied this claim.

Shifting Figures On Jets

Over recent months, Trump has claimed more than 80 times that he halted the India-Pakistan conflict. His statements regarding the number of jets allegedly shot down have varied.

A week ago, he said 10 jets were downed during the standoff. In his earliest remarks, he cited five jets, later revising the figure to seven in August and eight in November, followed by 10 and now 11.

Trade And Tariff Leverage Claim

Trump also alleged that he used trade agreements and tariff threats to pressure both countries to de-escalate — an assertion not ratified by New Delhi.

“...I called them and I said, listen, I'm not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don't settle this up... And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I'm going to put 200 per cent tariffs on each of your countries,” he said.

Reference To PM Modi

During his remarks, Trump also referred to Narendra Modi, claiming the Indian Prime Minister was following the event.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. He's excited. He's watching us right now,” the US President said.

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Donald Trump mediate between India and Pakistan?

Donald Trump has claimed he mediated a military standoff between India and Pakistan. However, India has consistently rejected this claim, stating it does not accept third-party mediation.

What did Donald Trump say about jets being shot down?

Donald Trump claimed that multiple jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan confrontation. His statements regarding the number of jets have varied over time, with recent claims citing 11.

Did Donald Trump use trade or tariffs to influence India and Pakistan?

Donald Trump alleged he used trade agreements and tariff threats to pressure India and Pakistan to de-escalate. He stated he would impose 200% tariffs if they continued to fight.

How has Donald Trump's account of the India-Pakistan standoff changed?

Donald Trump's claims about the number of jets shot down during the standoff have shifted, ranging from five to seven, eight, ten, and most recently, eleven.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 10:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Pakistan INDIA Donald Trump. 11 Expensive Jets Shot Down Trump Revives India-Pak War Stopped Claim
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
'11 Expensive Jets Shot Down': Trump Revives India-Pak ‘War Stopped’ Claim With New Twist
World
US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive
US To Strike Iran 'Within Hours'? Trump Meets Top Advisers As Washington Readies Offensive
World
F-35s, F-22s And Two Carriers: US Signals Readiness Amid Iran Standoff
F-35s, F-22s And Two Carriers: US Signals Readiness Amid Iran Standoff
World
King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row
King Charles ‘Deeply Concerned’ After Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested Amid Epstein Files Row
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget