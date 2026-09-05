India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base

10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion ripped through a military barracks in Bolivia's Viacha municipality on Friday.

The blast occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, Reuters reported, citing officials.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Authorities said, however, that the blast originated from a fireworks stockpile belonging to the defence ministry, the report said.

Viacha health director Rita Nebraska told local television that between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died, while 62 others were injured. 14 of the injured were taken to hospitals in La Paz. Among them was a girl who suffered third-degree burns, Nebraska said.

Meanwhile, police said more than 50 people were injured in the explosion, mainly because windows of nearby homes were shattered by the blast.

ALSO READ: US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War

Rescue Teams Deployed

Ambulances, medical teams and police personnel were sent to the military complex to assess the damage and evacuate the injured to health centres.

Officials also warned of the possibility of another explosion at the site.

Nebraska said firefighters had cautioned that a heat source remained at the location, increasing the risk of a further blast, Reuters reported.

She urged residents to remain at least 150 metres away from the area while emergency teams dealt with the situation.

ALSO READ: 'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

World
US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War
US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War
World
'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site
'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Nuclear Site
World
Sri Lanka: Namal Rajapaksa arrested, remanded in USD 800,000 Airbus graft case
Sri Lanka: Namal Rajapaksa arrested, remanded in USD 800,000 Airbus graft case
World
Janmashtami celebrated in Israel with fervour
Janmashtami celebrated in Israel with fervour

Videos

PM Modi Italy Visit: PM Modi Congratulates Italy PM Giorgia Meloni on Longest Tenure in Office
Bihar Flood News: Ganga Swells Across Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Patna and Munger as Villages Face Rising Waters
Chitrakoot News: Mandakini Floodwaters Enter Tulsidas Cave, Ancient Temples Remain Submerged
Delhi News: Jantar Mantar Row Deepens as CJP Questions Police Action, Accused Claims Self-Defence
Delhi News: CJP Protesters Stage Sit-In Outside Police Station, Seek Stronger Action in Jantar Mantar Case

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget