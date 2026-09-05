10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after an explosion ripped through a military barracks in Bolivia's Viacha municipality on Friday.

The blast occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time in an area used to store pyrotechnic material, Reuters reported, citing officials.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been established. Authorities said, however, that the blast originated from a fireworks stockpile belonging to the defence ministry, the report said.

Viacha health director Rita Nebraska told local television that between 10 and 15 people were believed to have died, while 62 others were injured. 14 of the injured were taken to hospitals in La Paz. Among them was a girl who suffered third-degree burns, Nebraska said.

Meanwhile, police said more than 50 people were injured in the explosion, mainly because windows of nearby homes were shattered by the blast.

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Rescue Teams Deployed

Ambulances, medical teams and police personnel were sent to the military complex to assess the damage and evacuate the injured to health centres.

Officials also warned of the possibility of another explosion at the site.

Nebraska said firefighters had cautioned that a heat source remained at the location, increasing the risk of a further blast, Reuters reported.

She urged residents to remain at least 150 metres away from the area while emergency teams dealt with the situation.

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