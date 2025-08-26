World Humanitarian Drive Names Supreme Court Lawyer Shubham Awasthi To Key Leadership Role

World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) has announced the appointment of Advocate Shubham Awasthi as the Deputy Secretary General for WHD India, recognising his sustained contributions to human rights, youth empowerment, and justice for vulnerable communities.

In his new role, Advocate Awasthi will lead India’s participation in the upcoming 4th Trilateral Global Summit 2025, scheduled for 28–29 October at the House of Lords, British Parliament, London. The summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to discuss peace, education, and trade harmony.

Founded in the U.K. by Dr. Abdul Basit Syed, FRSA, WHD is an international NGO with operations in 12 countries and holds Special Consultative Status with the United Nations. Its initiatives focus on empowering women, youth, and minority communities through humanitarian programs worldwide.

Accepting his new responsibility, Advocate Awasthi said, “I am deeply honoured to join WHD in this capacity. I look forward to contributing toward building a just, peaceful, and educated society — not only in India but across the world.”

Welcoming him, Dr. Abdul Basit Syed remarked, “Advocate Awasthi’s passion for justice and community upliftment aligns perfectly with WHD’s mission of promoting peace and equality globally.”

Apart from his humanitarian work, Awasthi is known for Public Interest Litigations (PILs), including one recently filed on the increasing number of helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand, which prompted the Supreme Court of India to issue notice. He also serves on multiple government panels, bringing trusted legal expertise to national policy matters.

As Deputy Secretary General, Awasthi will spearhead WHD’s India chapter, strengthen regional initiatives, and actively contribute to the organisation’s global mission of advancing sustainable development and humanitarian progress.