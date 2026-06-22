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A deadly explosion at a major gas facility in Qatar has killed 13 people and injured dozens more, but the country's energy minister has sought to calm fears of a fresh disruption to global gas supplies. The blast occurred at the Barzan gas processing facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City as workers attempted to restart operations following a shutdown linked to recent regional tensions. With Qatar playing a crucial role in global LNG markets, concerns quickly emerged over potential supply disruptions. However, officials insist the incident will not affect the country's export capabilities.

Markets Reassured

Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said the explosion, while tragic, would have no impact on the country's liquefied natural gas exports. He stressed that Qatar's LNG production and shipping infrastructure remained fully operational despite the incident.

Al-Kaabi also moved to reassure both residents and international energy markets, stating that there was no environmental threat arising from the explosion. According to the minister, safety systems functioned as designed and the situation was quickly brought under control.

The facility involved in the incident primarily supplies gas for domestic electricity generation and water desalination rather than LNG exports, helping explain why export operations remain unaffected.

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Human Toll

Authorities confirmed that 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast. Foreign workers were among the victims, including nationals from India and Pakistan, although officials have not yet released a full breakdown of casualties by nationality.

The Indian Embassy in Doha expressed solidarity with Qatar following the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those affected. Emergency assistance channels have also been activated for Indian nationals seeking information.

While the incident has raised questions about operational safety during the facility's restart process, Qatar's government is keen to emphasise that the country's position as one of the world's leading LNG exporters remains unchanged and that global energy supplies are not expected to be affected.

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