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HomeNewsWill There Be LPG Crisis After Blast Near Doha Gas Facility? Here's What Qatar Energy Minister Says

Will There Be LPG Crisis After Blast Near Doha Gas Facility? Here's What Qatar Energy Minister Says

A deadly blast at a Qatar gas facility has sparked supply fears. However, the energy minister says LNG exports remain unaffected.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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  • Facility served domestic needs; production and shipping remain fully operational.

A deadly explosion at a major gas facility in Qatar has killed 13 people and injured dozens more, but the country's energy minister has sought to calm fears of a fresh disruption to global gas supplies. The blast occurred at the Barzan gas processing facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City as workers attempted to restart operations following a shutdown linked to recent regional tensions. With Qatar playing a crucial role in global LNG markets, concerns quickly emerged over potential supply disruptions. However, officials insist the incident will not affect the country's export capabilities.

Markets Reassured

Qatar Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said the explosion, while tragic, would have no impact on the country's liquefied natural gas exports. He stressed that Qatar's LNG production and shipping infrastructure remained fully operational despite the incident.

Al-Kaabi also moved to reassure both residents and international energy markets, stating that there was no environmental threat arising from the explosion. According to the minister, safety systems functioned as designed and the situation was quickly brought under control.

The facility involved in the incident primarily supplies gas for domestic electricity generation and water desalination rather than LNG exports, helping explain why export operations remain unaffected.

Also Read: Indians Among 13 Killed, 66 Injured In Qatar Gas Facility Blast Near Doha

Human Toll

Authorities confirmed that 13 people were killed and dozens injured in the blast. Foreign workers were among the victims, including nationals from India and Pakistan, although officials have not yet released a full breakdown of casualties by nationality.

The Indian Embassy in Doha expressed solidarity with Qatar following the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those affected. Emergency assistance channels have also been activated for Indian nationals seeking information.

While the incident has raised questions about operational safety during the facility's restart process, Qatar's government is keen to emphasise that the country's position as one of the world's leading LNG exporters remains unchanged and that global energy supplies are not expected to be affected.

Also Read: 15 killed, 4 Injured In Massive Fire At Lucknow Coaching Centre; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG India Qatar Gas Facility Blast Barzan Gas Supply Facility Ras Laffan Industrial City
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