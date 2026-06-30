Will Sharad Pawar's Party Merge With Congress? Senior Leader Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No official confirmation from high command or Sharad Pawar faction.

Speculation over a possible merger between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has gathered pace after a senior Maharashtra Congress leader claimed discussions were underway at the highest level. Congress veteran Vijay Wadettiwar said the party leadership was engaged in talks with Sharad Pawar's faction, adding that those who believe in the secular ideology shared by both parties would always be welcome in the Congress. The remarks have fuelled political debate, although neither the Congress high command nor Sharad Pawar has officially commented on the claim.

Merger Talks Claimed

Speaking on the reported political developments, Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said discussions regarding a possible merger were taking place between the Congress leadership and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

He maintained that both parties were united by their commitment to secular values and suggested that leaders who shared that ideology had a place within the Congress.

While Wadettiwar's remarks have intensified speculation, there has been no official confirmation from the Congress central leadership or the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) regarding any formal merger proposal.

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A Changing Political Landscape

Sharad Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in May 1999 after breaking away from the Congress over differences on leadership. Over the following two decades, the party emerged as one of Maharashtra's principal political forces and frequently shared power with the Congress as part of alliance governments.

The NCP, however, underwent a dramatic split in June 2023 when Ajit Pawar led a rebellion against his uncle, Sharad Pawar, and formed a separate faction. The split eventually resulted in the Election Commission recognising Ajit Pawar's group as the official NCP, along with its party symbol.

Sharad Pawar subsequently launched the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which he continues to lead.

The reported merger discussions come at a time when Opposition parties in Maharashtra are exploring strategies to strengthen their position ahead of future electoral contests. Any move to bring Sharad Pawar's faction back into the Congress fold would mark a significant political development, more than 25 years after the veteran leader parted ways with the party to establish the NCP.

However, for now, the claims remain unconfirmed, with both parties yet to make an official announcement on the matter.

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