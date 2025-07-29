Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Whom Do You Want To Save?': Amit Shah Slams Chidambaram For 'Shielding' Pak Over 'Homegrown' Terrorists Remark

Home Minister Amit Shah accused P. Chidambaram of giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, alleging the Congress leader’s remarks question India’s cross-border response.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 05:16 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused P Chidambaram, a previous incumbent of the ministry, of giving "clean chit" to Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack, asserting that it amounted to questioning India's attack on terror facilities in the country.

Shah lashed out at the senior Congress leader as he informed Lok Sabha during a discussion on the terror strike and Operation Sindoor that three terrorists killed by security forces in Kashmir on Monday were behind the horrific Pahalgam incident.

He said the government had proof of the three being from Pakistan, including the voter numbers of two of them. He added that they carried chocolates made in Pakistan, turning up the heat on the former home minister.

The Congress leader, a Rajya Sabha member, Shah said, raised the questions when Parliament was to begin this discussion. "Whom do you want to save? What will you gain by shielding Pakistan?" In an interview, Chidambaram had raised questions on the claim that the terrorists behind the incident were from Pakistan.

He had said, "Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that." If Chidambaram says these were not Pakistanis, then it means that the former home minister of the country is giving clean chit to Pakistan in front of the world, Shah said.

With such a statement, the Congress leader is questioning the rationale behind the "attack on Pakistan", he added.

The whole world, Shah claimed, has accepted Pakistan's role in the attack but Chidambaram is creating doubts. "Had he asked me I would have given him proof." He said Indians are watching this conspiracy to shield Pakistan, and the Congress will not be able to save itself.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
