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English NewsNewsWho Is Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra? The Man Who Played A Key Role In Operation Sindoor

Who Is Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra? The Man Who Played A Key Role In Operation Sindoor

Mishra, who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra named Ram Temple Trust CEO.
  • He thwarted a Pakistani missile attack during Operation Sindoor.
  • Mishra held significant commands, serving over 38 years.

The new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust has been announced, with retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra of the Indian Air Force appointed to the position, sources said.

Mishra, who served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command, played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.

Who Is Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra?

During Operation Sindoor, Mishra was posted as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Force Command, based in Delhi.

The Western Command is responsible for the security of airspace stretching from Siachen to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

During Operation Sindoor, a Pakistani attack on Delhi was thwarted. Pakistan had attempted to target Delhi with a Fatah missile, but the Indian Air Force shot down the missile over Sirsa.

Mishra took command of the Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force on January 1, 2025.

Jitendra Mishra Served Over 38 Years In IAF

Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune; the Air Force Test Pilot School, Bengaluru; the Air Command and Staff College, USA; and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.

As a fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot, Mishra has more than 3,000 hours of flying experience.

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Key Command And Staff Positions

Over a service career spanning more than 38 years, Mishra held several important command and staff appointments.

These included serving as Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), and Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases.

He also served as Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Projects) at Air Headquarters (VB).

His other appointments included Commandant ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training).

Before assuming his present appointment, he served as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).

Recipient Of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal.

He succeeds Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who retired on December 31, 2024, after more than 39 years of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force.

ALSO READ: Iranian Red Crescent Turns To ICC After Reported US Strike On Wedding In Southern Iran

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust?

The new CEO of the Ram Temple Trust is retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra of the Indian Air Force. He previously served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

What was Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra's role in Operation Sindoor?

During Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Mishra played a crucial role in thwarting a Pakistani Fatah missile attack on Delhi. The Indian Air Force successfully shot down the missile over Sirsa.

How long has Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra served in the Indian Air Force?

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra served for over 38 years in the Indian Air Force. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986.

What awards has Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra received?

Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished service. He held several important command and staff appointments.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Operation Sindoor Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra
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