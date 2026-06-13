White House Confirms PM Modi Trump Meeting During G7 Summit In France Live Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi and Trump to hold bilateral talks at G7 Summit.

Talks occur amidst US-India strains, including tariffs, oil.

US tanker attacks killed Indian sailors, New Delhi protested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, the White House confirmed on Saturday.

The meeting will mark the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since February 2025, when Prime Minister Modi visited President Trump following his victory in the November 2024 US presidential election.

Modi To Attend G7 Summit In France

Prime Minister Modi will attend the G7 Summit on June 16-17 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

During the summit, he is expected to engage with G7 leaders, partner countries and international organisations on a range of issues, including global partnerships, sustainable economic growth and the safe deployment of artificial intelligence.

First In-Person Meeting Since February

The bilateral meeting between Modi and Trump will be their first in-person interaction in nearly four months.

The White House's confirmation comes at a time when India-US relations have faced strains on multiple fronts since the leaders last met.

India-US Ties Face Multiple Challenges

Since their February meeting, ties between New Delhi and Washington have come under pressure over several issues, including the United States' imposition of steep tariffs on Indian exports.

Relations have also been affected by President Trump's repeated claims that he helped resolve the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025, a claim that New Delhi has consistently rejected.

India's oil trade with Russia has also emerged as a point of friction between the two countries.

Talks Under Shadow Of Sailors' Deaths

The discussions will also take place against the backdrop of growing tensions linked to the Iran war, which has had significant economic implications for India.

Relations have faced further strain following recent US attacks on oil tankers carrying Indian sailors off the coast of Oman.

One such strike targeted the Palau-flagged tanker Settebello, resulting in the deaths of three Indian seafarers onboard.

New Delhi Lodged Strong Protest

Following the deaths of the sailors, New Delhi lodged a strong protest with Washington and summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires.

The Ministry of External Affairs said it had conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that attacks on commercial vessels undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce.

US Defends Its Actions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly defended the strikes.

During a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio is said to have maintained that Washington would not tolerate any violation of its blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.