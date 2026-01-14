Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Henley Passport Index 2026: The Henley Passport Index has released its global passport rankings for 2026, evaluating how many destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a prior visa. This year’s index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations across the world. India is ranked on 80th position in this year’s index, placing it way ahead of its neighbours - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India shares this position with Algeria and Niger. This marks a modest improvement from last year, when India stood at 85th position.

Indian passport holders currently enjoy access to 55 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (eTA). In comparison, last year, Indians could access about 57 destinations. Despite the slight reduction in the number of accessible destinations, India’s overall ranking has improved. India’s ranking in 2026 is the same as its position in 2024. Historically, India’s best performance on the Henley Passport Index was in 2006, when it achieved its highest rank at 71st. The country’s lowest ranking came in 2021, when it fell to 90th place.

Henley Passport Index 2026: Top 10 Countries

Singapore holds the top spot with a visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place with access to 188 destinations. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are tied for third at 186. In fourth place with 185 are Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates follow in fifth with 184. Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, and Poland hold sixth place with 183. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom are seventh with 182. Canada, Iceland, and Lithuania rank eighth with 181. Malaysia is ninth with 180, and the United States rounds out the top ten with a score of 179.

“Over the past 20 years, global mobility has expanded significantly, but the benefits have been distributed unevenly”, said Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman at Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index.

He added, “Today, passport privilege plays a decisive role in shaping opportunity, security, and economic participation, with rising average access masking a reality in which mobility advantages are increasingly concentrated among the world’s most economically powerful and politically stable nations.”

US Returns To Top 10, UK Records Fourth-Biggest Fall

The United States, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has returned to the Top 10 after briefly dropping out in late 2025 for the first time. In contrast, the United Kingdom has recorded the fourth-biggest fall over the long term, sliding from 3rd place in 2006 to 7th in 2026. Notably, both the US and the UK once jointly held the top position in 2014. In 2025, both countries experienced their steepest annual declines in visa-free access, losing seven and eight destinations respectively.

UAE Biggest Climber On Passport Ranking

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the strongest performer on the Henley Passport Index over the past 20 years. Since 2006, the UAE has added 149 visa-free destinations and climbed 57 places to reach 5th position, with access to 184 destinations.

Over the past decade, Kosovo has shown the largest rise, moving up 38 places from 97th in 2016 to 59th in 2026, after gaining access to 43 additional destinations. China has also made significant progress, climbing 28 places from 87th to 59th in the past 10 years, with its citizens now able to travel to 141 destinations without a prior visa.

Henley Passport Index 2026 - Complete List

Rank Visa-free score Countries 1 192 Singapore 2 188 Japan, South Korea 3 186 Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland 4 185 Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway 5 184 Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates 6 183 Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland 7 182 Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom 8 181 Canada, Iceland, Lithuania 9 180 Malaysia 10 179 United States 11 178 Bulgaria, Romania 12 177 Monaco 13 175 Chile 14 174 Cyprus 15 171 Andorra, Hong Kong (SAR China) 16 169 Argentina, Brazil 17 168 San Marino 18 165 Israel 19 162 Barbados, Brunei 20 158 The Bahamas 21 157 Mexico 22 156 St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay 23 155 St. Kitts and Nevis 24 154 Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles 25 152 Vatican City 26 148 Costa Rica, Panama 27 147 Grenada, Mauritius 28 146 Trinidad and Tobago 29 145 Dominica, Paraguay, St. Lucia 30 143 Ukraine 31 142 Peru 32 141 Macao (SAR China) 33 139 Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) 34 136 Serbia 35 132 El Salvador, Guatemala 36 131 Solomon Islands 37 130 Colombia, Honduras 38 128 Marshall Islands, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Samoa 39 127 Tonga 40 125 Nicaragua 41 124 Tuvalu 42 122 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kiribati 43 121 Albania, Micronesia, Palau Islands 44 120 Moldova 45 118 Venezuela 46 113 Russian Federation, Türkiye 47 111 Qatar 48 101 South Africa 49 99 Belize 50 96 Kuwait 51 94 Ecuador, Timor-Leste 52 92 Maldives 53 89 Vanuatu 54 88 Fiji, Guyana, Saudi Arabia 55 87 Bahrain 56 86 Jamaica 57 85 Nauru, Oman 58 83 Papua New Guinea 59 81 Botswana, China, Kosovo 60 79 Belarus, Thailand 61 78 Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Suriname 62 76 Namibia 63 74 Lesotho 64 73 Indonesia 65 72 Dominican Republic, Morocco, eSwatini 66 71 Malawi 67 70 Azerbaijan 68 69 Kenya, The Gambia 69 68 Ghana, Tanzania 70 67 Benin, Rwanda, Tunisia 71 66 Armenia, Uganda 72 65 Cape Verde Islands, Zambia 73 64 Mongolia, Philippines 74 62 Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe 75 61 Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan 76 60 Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe 77 58 Cuba, Togo 78 57 Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Madagascar, Senegal 79 56 Mauritania 80 55 Algeria, India, Niger 81 54 Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Tajikistan 82 53 Mali 83 52 Chad, Guinea-Bissau 84 51 Comoro Islands, Jordan 85 50 Bhutan, Cambodia, Egypt, Haiti 86 49 Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Liberia, Vietnam 87 47 Cameroon, Congo (Rep.), Laos, Turkmenistan 88 46 Djibouti 89 44 Myanmar, Nigeria 90 43 Congo (Dem. Rep.), Ethiopia, Lebanon 91 41 South Sudan, Sudan 92 40 Iran 93 39 Libya, Sri Lanka 94 38 Eritrea, North Korea, Palestinian Territory 95 37 Bangladesh 96 35 Nepal 97 33 Somalia 98 31 Pakistan, Yemen 99 29 Iraq 100 26 Syria 101 24 Afghanistan