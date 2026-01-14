The Henley Passport Index 2026 ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. It covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations worldwide.
Which Country Has Stronger Passport - India or Pakistan? Check Bangladesh, Afghanistan’s Rank
The Henley Passport Index 2026 is out. Find out whose passport is stronger - India or Pakistan. Also, check the rankings of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the UK, the US, and the UAE.
Henley Passport Index 2026: The Henley Passport Index has released its global passport rankings for 2026, evaluating how many destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a prior visa. This year’s index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations across the world. India is ranked on 80th position in this year’s index, placing it way ahead of its neighbours - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India shares this position with Algeria and Niger. This marks a modest improvement from last year, when India stood at 85th position.
Indian passport holders currently enjoy access to 55 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (eTA). In comparison, last year, Indians could access about 57 destinations. Despite the slight reduction in the number of accessible destinations, India’s overall ranking has improved. India’s ranking in 2026 is the same as its position in 2024. Historically, India’s best performance on the Henley Passport Index was in 2006, when it achieved its highest rank at 71st. The country’s lowest ranking came in 2021, when it fell to 90th place.
Henley Passport Index 2026: Top 10 Countries
Singapore holds the top spot with a visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place with access to 188 destinations. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are tied for third at 186. In fourth place with 185 are Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates follow in fifth with 184. Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, and Poland hold sixth place with 183. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom are seventh with 182. Canada, Iceland, and Lithuania rank eighth with 181. Malaysia is ninth with 180, and the United States rounds out the top ten with a score of 179.
“Over the past 20 years, global mobility has expanded significantly, but the benefits have been distributed unevenly”, said Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman at Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index.
He added, “Today, passport privilege plays a decisive role in shaping opportunity, security, and economic participation, with rising average access masking a reality in which mobility advantages are increasingly concentrated among the world’s most economically powerful and politically stable nations.”
US Returns To Top 10, UK Records Fourth-Biggest Fall
The United States, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has returned to the Top 10 after briefly dropping out in late 2025 for the first time. In contrast, the United Kingdom has recorded the fourth-biggest fall over the long term, sliding from 3rd place in 2006 to 7th in 2026. Notably, both the US and the UK once jointly held the top position in 2014. In 2025, both countries experienced their steepest annual declines in visa-free access, losing seven and eight destinations respectively.
UAE Biggest Climber On Passport Ranking
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the strongest performer on the Henley Passport Index over the past 20 years. Since 2006, the UAE has added 149 visa-free destinations and climbed 57 places to reach 5th position, with access to 184 destinations.
Over the past decade, Kosovo has shown the largest rise, moving up 38 places from 97th in 2016 to 59th in 2026, after gaining access to 43 additional destinations. China has also made significant progress, climbing 28 places from 87th to 59th in the past 10 years, with its citizens now able to travel to 141 destinations without a prior visa.
Henley Passport Index 2026 - Complete List
|
Rank
|
Visa-free score
|
Countries
|
1
|
192
|
Singapore
|
2
|
188
|
Japan, South Korea
|
3
|
186
|
Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
|
4
|
185
|
Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway
|
5
|
184
|
Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates
|
6
|
183
|
Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland
|
7
|
182
|
Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom
|
8
|
181
|
Canada, Iceland, Lithuania
|
9
|
180
|
Malaysia
|
10
|
179
|
United States
|
11
|
178
|
Bulgaria, Romania
|
12
|
177
|
Monaco
|
13
|
175
|
Chile
|
14
|
174
|
Cyprus
|
15
|
171
|
Andorra, Hong Kong (SAR China)
|
16
|
169
|
Argentina, Brazil
|
17
|
168
|
San Marino
|
18
|
165
|
Israel
|
19
|
162
|
Barbados, Brunei
|
20
|
158
|
The Bahamas
|
21
|
157
|
Mexico
|
22
|
156
|
St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay
|
23
|
155
|
St. Kitts and Nevis
|
24
|
154
|
Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles
|
25
|
152
|
Vatican City
|
26
|
148
|
Costa Rica, Panama
|
27
|
147
|
Grenada, Mauritius
|
28
|
146
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
29
|
145
|
Dominica, Paraguay, St. Lucia
|
30
|
143
|
Ukraine
|
31
|
142
|
Peru
|
32
|
141
|
Macao (SAR China)
|
33
|
139
|
Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)
|
34
|
136
|
Serbia
|
35
|
132
|
El Salvador, Guatemala
|
36
|
131
|
Solomon Islands
|
37
|
130
|
Colombia, Honduras
|
38
|
128
|
Marshall Islands, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Samoa
|
39
|
127
|
Tonga
|
40
|
125
|
Nicaragua
|
41
|
124
|
Tuvalu
|
42
|
122
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kiribati
|
43
|
121
|
Albania, Micronesia, Palau Islands
|
44
|
120
|
Moldova
|
45
|
118
|
Venezuela
|
46
|
113
|
Russian Federation, Türkiye
|
47
|
111
|
Qatar
|
48
|
101
|
South Africa
|
49
|
99
|
Belize
|
50
|
96
|
Kuwait
|
51
|
94
|
Ecuador, Timor-Leste
|
52
|
92
|
Maldives
|
53
|
89
|
Vanuatu
|
54
|
88
|
Fiji, Guyana, Saudi Arabia
|
55
|
87
|
Bahrain
|
56
|
86
|
Jamaica
|
57
|
85
|
Nauru, Oman
|
58
|
83
|
Papua New Guinea
|
59
|
81
|
Botswana, China, Kosovo
|
60
|
79
|
Belarus, Thailand
|
61
|
78
|
Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Suriname
|
62
|
76
|
Namibia
|
63
|
74
|
Lesotho
|
64
|
73
|
Indonesia
|
65
|
72
|
Dominican Republic, Morocco, eSwatini
|
66
|
71
|
Malawi
|
67
|
70
|
Azerbaijan
|
68
|
69
|
Kenya, The Gambia
|
69
|
68
|
Ghana, Tanzania
|
70
|
67
|
Benin, Rwanda, Tunisia
|
71
|
66
|
Armenia, Uganda
|
72
|
65
|
Cape Verde Islands, Zambia
|
73
|
64
|
Mongolia, Philippines
|
74
|
62
|
Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe
|
75
|
61
|
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
|
76
|
60
|
Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe
|
77
|
58
|
Cuba, Togo
|
78
|
57
|
Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Madagascar, Senegal
|
79
|
56
|
Mauritania
|
80
|
55
|
Algeria, India, Niger
|
81
|
54
|
Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Tajikistan
|
82
|
53
|
Mali
|
83
|
52
|
Chad, Guinea-Bissau
|
84
|
51
|
Comoro Islands, Jordan
|
85
|
50
|
Bhutan, Cambodia, Egypt, Haiti
|
86
|
49
|
Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Liberia, Vietnam
|
87
|
47
|
Cameroon, Congo (Rep.), Laos, Turkmenistan
|
88
|
46
|
Djibouti
|
89
|
44
|
Myanmar, Nigeria
|
90
|
43
|
Congo (Dem. Rep.), Ethiopia, Lebanon
|
91
|
41
|
South Sudan, Sudan
|
92
|
40
|
Iran
|
93
|
39
|
Libya, Sri Lanka
|
94
|
38
|
Eritrea, North Korea, Palestinian Territory
|
95
|
37
|
Bangladesh
|
96
|
35
|
Nepal
|
97
|
33
|
Somalia
|
98
|
31
|
Pakistan, Yemen
|
99
|
29
|
Iraq
|
100
|
26
|
Syria
|
101
|
24
|
Afghanistan
Related Video
Breaking: Delhi Government Expands Ayushman Arogya Mandir Network to 319 Centres
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Henley Passport Index 2026?
What is India's ranking on the Henley Passport Index 2026?
India is ranked 80th on the Henley Passport Index 2026, sharing the position with Algeria and Niger. This is an improvement from its 85th position last year.
How many destinations can Indian passport holders access visa-free?
Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 55 destinations, including visa-on-arrival and eTA. This is a slight decrease from the 57 destinations accessible last year.
Which country has the most powerful passport in 2026?
Singapore holds the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2026, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea are in second place.
Which country has seen the biggest improvement in passport ranking?
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown the most significant climb over the past 20 years, adding 149 visa-free destinations and moving up 57 places to 5th.