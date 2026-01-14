Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Which Country Has Stronger Passport - India or Pakistan? Check Bangladesh, Afghanistan's Rank

The Henley Passport Index 2026 is out. Find out whose passport is stronger - India or Pakistan. Also, check the rankings of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the UK, the US, and the UAE.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Henley Passport Index 2026: The Henley Passport Index has released its global passport rankings for 2026, evaluating how many destinations passport holders can access without obtaining a prior visa. This year’s index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations across the world. India is ranked on 80th position in this year’s index, placing it way ahead of its neighbours - Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India shares this position with Algeria and Niger. This marks a modest improvement from last year, when India stood at 85th position.

Indian passport holders currently enjoy access to 55 destinations through visa-free entry, visa on arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (eTA). In comparison, last year, Indians could access about 57 destinations. Despite the slight reduction in the number of accessible destinations, India’s overall ranking has improved. India’s ranking in 2026 is the same as its position in 2024. Historically, India’s best performance on the Henley Passport Index was in 2006, when it achieved its highest rank at 71st. The country’s lowest ranking came in 2021, when it fell to 90th place.

Henley Passport Index 2026: Top 10 Countries

Singapore holds the top spot with a visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place with access to 188 destinations. Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland are tied for third at 186. In fourth place with 185 are Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway. Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the United Arab Emirates follow in fifth with 184. Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, and Poland hold sixth place with 183. Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom are seventh with 182. Canada, Iceland, and Lithuania rank eighth with 181. Malaysia is ninth with 180, and the United States rounds out the top ten with a score of 179.

“Over the past 20 years, global mobility has expanded significantly, but the benefits have been distributed unevenly”, said Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman at Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index. 

He added, “Today, passport privilege plays a decisive role in shaping opportunity, security, and economic participation, with rising average access masking a reality in which mobility advantages are increasingly concentrated among the world’s most economically powerful and politically stable nations.”

US Returns To Top 10, UK Records Fourth-Biggest Fall

The United States, under President Donald Trump’s administration, has returned to the Top 10 after briefly dropping out in late 2025 for the first time. In contrast, the United Kingdom has recorded the fourth-biggest fall over the long term, sliding from 3rd place in 2006 to 7th in 2026. Notably, both the US and the UK once jointly held the top position in 2014. In 2025, both countries experienced their steepest annual declines in visa-free access, losing seven and eight destinations respectively.

UAE Biggest Climber On Passport Ranking

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the strongest performer on the Henley Passport Index over the past 20 years. Since 2006, the UAE has added 149 visa-free destinations and climbed 57 places to reach 5th position, with access to 184 destinations. 

Over the past decade, Kosovo has shown the largest rise, moving up 38 places from 97th in 2016 to 59th in 2026, after gaining access to 43 additional destinations. China has also made significant progress, climbing 28 places from 87th to 59th in the past 10 years, with its citizens now able to travel to 141 destinations without a prior visa.

Henley Passport Index 2026 - Complete List

Rank

Visa-free score

Countries

1

192

Singapore

2

188

Japan, South Korea

3

186

Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

4

185

Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway

5

184

Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates

6

183

Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Malta, New Zealand, Poland

7

182

Australia, Latvia, Liechtenstein, United Kingdom

8

181

Canada, Iceland, Lithuania

9

180

Malaysia

10

179

United States

11

178

Bulgaria, Romania

12

177

Monaco

13

175

Chile

14

174

Cyprus

15

171

Andorra, Hong Kong (SAR China)

16

169

Argentina, Brazil

17

168

San Marino

18

165

Israel

19

162

Barbados, Brunei

20

158

The Bahamas

21

157

Mexico

22

156

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Uruguay

23

155

St. Kitts and Nevis

24

154

Antigua and Barbuda, Seychelles

25

152

Vatican City

26

148

Costa Rica, Panama

27

147

Grenada, Mauritius

28

146

Trinidad and Tobago

29

145

Dominica, Paraguay, St. Lucia

30

143

Ukraine

31

142

Peru

32

141

Macao (SAR China)

33

139

Taiwan (Chinese Taipei)

34

136

Serbia

35

132

El Salvador, Guatemala

36

131

Solomon Islands

37

130

Colombia, Honduras

38

128

Marshall Islands, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Samoa

39

127

Tonga

40

125

Nicaragua

41

124

Tuvalu

42

122

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kiribati

43

121

Albania, Micronesia, Palau Islands

44

120

Moldova

45

118

Venezuela

46

113

Russian Federation, Türkiye

47

111

Qatar

48

101

South Africa

49

99

Belize

50

96

Kuwait

51

94

Ecuador, Timor-Leste

52

92

Maldives

53

89

Vanuatu

54

88

Fiji, Guyana, Saudi Arabia

55

87

Bahrain

56

86

Jamaica

57

85

Nauru, Oman

58

83

Papua New Guinea

59

81

Botswana, China, Kosovo

60

79

Belarus, Thailand

61

78

Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Suriname

62

76

Namibia

63

74

Lesotho

64

73

Indonesia

65

72

Dominican Republic, Morocco, eSwatini

66

71

Malawi

67

70

Azerbaijan

68

69

Kenya, The Gambia

69

68

Ghana, Tanzania

70

67

Benin, Rwanda, Tunisia

71

66

Armenia, Uganda

72

65

Cape Verde Islands, Zambia

73

64

Mongolia, Philippines

74

62

Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe

75

61

Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

76

60

Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe

77

58

Cuba, Togo

78

57

Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Madagascar, Senegal

79

56

Mauritania

80

55

Algeria, India, Niger

81

54

Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Tajikistan

82

53

Mali

83

52

Chad, Guinea-Bissau

84

51

Comoro Islands, Jordan

85

50

Bhutan, Cambodia, Egypt, Haiti

86

49

Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Liberia, Vietnam

87

47

Cameroon, Congo (Rep.), Laos, Turkmenistan

88

46

Djibouti

89

44

Myanmar, Nigeria

90

43

Congo (Dem. Rep.), Ethiopia, Lebanon

91

41

South Sudan, Sudan

92

40

Iran

93

39

Libya, Sri Lanka

94

38

Eritrea, North Korea, Palestinian Territory

95

37

Bangladesh

96

35

Nepal

97

33

Somalia

98

31

Pakistan, Yemen

99

29

Iraq

100

26

Syria

101

24

Afghanistan

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Henley Passport Index 2026?

The Henley Passport Index 2026 ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. It covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations worldwide.

What is India's ranking on the Henley Passport Index 2026?

India is ranked 80th on the Henley Passport Index 2026, sharing the position with Algeria and Niger. This is an improvement from its 85th position last year.

How many destinations can Indian passport holders access visa-free?

Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 55 destinations, including visa-on-arrival and eTA. This is a slight decrease from the 57 destinations accessible last year.

Which country has the most powerful passport in 2026?

Singapore holds the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2026, offering visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea are in second place.

Which country has seen the biggest improvement in passport ranking?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown the most significant climb over the past 20 years, adding 149 visa-free destinations and moving up 57 places to 5th.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Pakistan Afghanistan INDIA
