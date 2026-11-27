Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Water Treaty expires 2026, requiring a new cooperation framework.

Bangladesh seeks dry-season water; India balances domestic state requirements.

New agreement needs verifiable hydrological data and technical fact-finding.

Interim pact and comprehensive successor treaty are crucial steps.

On 12 December 2026, the Ganga Water Treaty between India and Bangladesh reaches the end of its thirty-year term. Public debate in both capitals largely frames this deadline as a test of political will. It is equally a technical legal event, yet the major issues surround it have received far less analysis than they require as to what gaps remain when a fixed-term bilateral treaty expires, what legal obligations remain, and what institutional framework is required for a durable replacement.

The significance of the Treaty lies in the fact that it transformed a longstanding water-sharing dispute into an institutional arrangement. However, the framework also reflected the hydrological and political circumstances of the 1990s. The immediate concern is the absence

of a clear renewal framework. Under the law of treaties, expiration in accordance with a treaty's own provisions releases the parties from any obligation further to perform it, without affecting rights, obligations, or legal situations created through its execution prior to

termination. This rule, codified in Article 70(1) of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, is settled customary international law.

For Bangladesh, the principal concern is the availability of adequate water during the dry season. Dhaka has also sought stronger guarantees for its water allocation in a renewed agreement, including a guarantee clause. This demand reflects the importance of

predictability in a shared river system where downstream communities remain dependent on upstream water management decisions.

India, however, must also account for its domestic water requirements. The states of West Bengal and Bihar have raised concerns regarding drinking water, irrigation, industrial consumption and ecological sustainability. These concerns demonstrate that water-sharing

negotiations cannot be approached exclusively as a matter of foreign policy. They also involve domestic federal relations and the distribution of increasingly scarce natural resources.

India's constitutional and political arrangements require meaningful consultation with affected states, while Bangladesh's downstream dependence demands a reliable and transparent sharing mechanism. A sustainable agreement must recognise both sets of concerns without allowing domestic political disagreements to undermine the broader relationship between the two countries.

The future of the Ganga Treaty is also connected to the wider question of transboundary river governance in South Asia. India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers, making their relationship over water considerably broader than the Ganga alone. The unresolved Teesta water-sharing issue illustrates how domestic political considerations and bilateral negotiations can become intertwined. A successful Ganga agreement could provide an institutional foundation for addressing other shared rivers through a more comprehensive approach to water diplomacy.

Ultimately, the expiry of the 1996 Treaty should not become another source of diplomatic uncertainty. Both countries have an opportunity to negotiate an arrangement that reflects contemporary water needs, environmental realities and the principles of international water law.

Rivers do not recognise political boundaries, but the institutions governing them are created by states. Their effectiveness depends on whether those states can move beyond short-term political considerations towards shared responsibility. For India and Bangladesh, the coming weeks will determine whether the Ganga remains governed by a framework negotiated three decades ago or becomes the foundation for a more equitable and climate-responsive model of regional cooperation. When treaties expire, cooperation need not end.

It must, however, be renewed through law, trust and political will.

A comprehensive successor treaty must then address the structural deficiencies of the 1996 framework. First, it should recalibrate the sharing schedule against jointly verified, publicly accessible hydrological data. Second, it should pair any minimum release commitment with explicit operating rules linked to observed inflows. Third, it should establish a mechanism for neutral technical fact-finding. Under existing arrangements, disagreements unresolved by the Joint Committee escalate to the Joint Rivers Commission, leaving no avenue for an independent technical determination. New Delhi has consistently opposed third-party adjudication over transboundary rivers, and rightly preserves its bilateral approach, but independent verification of hydrological data is distinct from binding adjudication. Contested

flow measurements have eroded mutual confidence for three decades. Finally, while Article IX commits both parties to conclude agreements on other common rivers, notably the Teesta, conditioning Ganga renewal upon a Teesta settlement would jeopardize both tracks. The immediate objective should be to establish credible data-sharing and verification institutions on the Ganga that can subsequently serve the wider basin.

Treaty expiration is a routine feature of international law, and diplomatic inertia should not turn it into a bilateral crisis. An interim exchange of notes covering the 2027 dry season can be concluded within days. Negotiating a permanent regime grounded in contemporary hydrology, verifiable data, and domestic federal consensus will require sustained effort, and the interim bridge must not await the final settlement. Rivers continue to flow regardless of treaty deadlines; what lapses upon expiry is the shared legal standard governing how their waters are measured and apportioned. That standard is a deliberate construct of international law, and both states must renew it in writing before the current text expires.