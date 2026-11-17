Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harman Kapoor's 'no halal' sign sparked controversy and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Inflammatory posts about Gaza, Muslims drew widespread criticism.

Kapoor faced arrest, protests, alleging victimhood and police inaction.

Critics demand accountability; freedom of speech needs responsibility.

From his 'Proudly We Don't Sell Halal' sign to inflammatory comments about Muslims and Gaza, the London restaurateur has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversy. Yet when his public statements attract criticism, the focus often shifts from what he said to his claims of victimhood.

Harman Kapoor, the London-based restaurateur associated with Singh's Dining, has become an increasingly controversial figure within Britain's Asian community. What began as a dispute over a restaurant sign has developed into a wider debate involving religion, immigration, Gaza, political allegiances and allegations of harassment.

Let's be clear: Kapoor has every right to serve jhatka meat rather than halal.

Restaurant owners should be free to decide what they serve, just as customers should be free to choose where they eat. But why the need to announce it with such a declaration?

The words 'Proudly We Don't Sell Halal' are what make the sign contentious. Why should a restaurant take pride in not serving food associated with a particular religious community? There is a difference between informing customers that a restaurant serves jhatka meat and making a public declaration celebrating the exclusion of another community's dietary choice. One provides information; the other

risks sending a message of religious division.

In the context of Kapoor's wider social-media activity and public comments about Muslims, it is difficult to view the wording in isolation.

Kapoor has long appeared to seek attention through his social-media posts, and his online persona did not begin with the controversies that now surround him. In an earlier video, he appeared keen to showcase himself as an Indian immigrant in Britain whose shoes were being polished by a 'gora', a white British man.

In the video, Kapoor can be heard explaining that he had asked the man whether he would be comfortable being filmed while polishing his shoes, but the man declined.

Kapoor then boasts that he would nevertheless post a picture of himself getting his shoes polished by a white man, signing off with the triumphant declaration: 'Jai Bharat from England'.

It was an extraordinary attempt to turn an ordinary shoe-polishing encounter into a public statement about his identity and status as an Indian in Britain. The episode offers an insight into his longstanding use of social media to attract attention, provoke reactions and project a particular public image. It also raises a question about why the man's race was central to the message Kapoor wanted to convey.

The controversy surrounding Kapoor did not begin with the halal sign. His social-media posts have attracted criticism for their language about Muslims. Among the social-media posts attributed to Kapoor are derogatory references to Muslims as 'inbreds' and calls for halal products to be banned across Britain. In another post, in October 2026, he reportedly wrote: 'I think we're safe for a while since Muslims are killing Muslims. It's popcorn time.' The remark attracted attention for its apparent flippancy towards violence and loss of life within a religious community.

These are not merely disagreements about food or political ideology. Such language, if accurately represented, risks reinforcing hostility towards an entire religious community.

Kapoor and his wife have also attracted attention through videos and statements about Muslims living in Britain, particularly Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities.

Both have spoken about being proudly British. There is nothing wrong with that. But British Muslims are British too. They run businesses, work in public services, raise families and contribute to this country. Their religion does not make them any less entitled to belong.

One of the most controversial episodes involved a video Kapoor posted addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He questioned why one building in Gaza was still standing when much of the surrounding area appeared to have been destroyed.

The timing and tone attracted criticism, with many viewing the remarks as insensitive to the scale of suffering in Gaza. The territory has experienced catastrophic destruction, mass displacement and tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths, including children.

At a time when people across the world have been demanding a ceasefire, humanitarian assistance and accountability, such commentary inevitably invites scrutiny.

Kapoor subsequently issued a clarification and acknowledged that his earlier video had offended people.

One does not have to be Palestinian, Arab or Muslim to recognise the suffering of civilians. Supporting Israel's right to exist or opposing Hamas does not require anyone to disregard the destruction of Gaza.



The halal dispute and Gaza video form part of a wider pattern of contentious social-media activity.

Kapoor and his wife have circulated videos about alleged 'Love Jihad' cases in Britain and Australia, making claims about Pakistani and Bangladeshi men allegedly manipulating or brainwashing young women. Such claims deserve scrutiny, particularly when broad allegations risk reinforcing stereotypes about entire communities.

Kapoor has also advocated restrictions on kirpans following a fatal stabbing involving a young Nihang in England, prompting debate about religious freedom and public safety.

His opposition to the Khalistan movement has brought further controversy. He has claimed that supporters targeted him and that his car was shot at and vandalised in 2023. These are serious allegations, and should be distinguished from independently established findings.

His political positioning and apparent alignment with anti-immigration rhetoric have also attracted scrutiny, including public discussion about his association with far-right figures such as Tommy Robinson. Any claims about the nature of those associations should be assessed against the available public evidence.

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Kapoor's own background has also become a subject of online speculation. He has been described as an Afghan-born Sikh who came to Britain seeking asylum, while questions have been raised about his origins. Such claims should not be presented as established facts without reliable evidence.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the controversy is the recurring pattern.

Kapoor makes provocative statements, publishes contentious videos and takes positions that generate strong reactions. When people criticise him, protests follow, and the conversation can quickly shift from his original remarks to his claims of victimisation.

He has repeatedly spoken about threats, intimidation and the failure of the Metropolitan Police to protect him. He has alleged death threats, threats of sexual violence against his wife and daughter, and harassment directed at his business.

These allegations must be taken seriously. Nobody should face threats or intimidation, regardless of their political or religious views.

But criticism is not persecution, and peaceful protest is not necessarily harassment.

Kapoor is entitled to challenge his critics and seek police protection where he believes threats have been made. Equally, members of the public are entitled to question his statements and peacefully express their disagreement.

There must be a clear distinction between holding someone accountable for their public comments and threatening their family. The former is part of a democratic society; the latter is unacceptable.

His former restaurant, Rangrez, operated for approximately 16 years before he announced its closure in February 2026. He cited rising costs, online harassment, disturbances and inadequate police support. He subsequently became associated with Singh's Dining.

He later alleged discriminatory treatment by the Metropolitan Police and indicated that he intended to pursue legal action against the force and Mayor Sadiq Khan. In October, he appealed for support for Singh's Dining, citing rent pressures and negative online reviews.

On 13 November 2026, Kapoor was arrested at his home. He subsequently claimed the arrest related to a 'funny video' he had posted on social media. The precise circumstances and any subsequent legal proceedings should be established independently. An arrest is not a conviction, and Kapoor is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Later that day, hundreds gathered outside Singh's Dining in Hammersmith.

Protesters displayed Palestinian flags and chanted slogans including 'Free Palestine' and 'Shame on you', while police officers formed a line outside the premises.

Kapoor subsequently maintained that the police had failed to protect his family.

The police have a duty to protect him, his family, his staff and his business. But the public also has a right to question his conduct and challenge his public statements.

There is another contradiction worth examining. Kapoor is himself an immigrant who has built a life and business in Britain. He has every right to be proud of his journey and his Sikh identity.

Yet his apparent support for political rhetoric targeting other immigrant and minority communities raises questions about the politics he chooses to endorse.

Britain has been shaped by generations of migration. Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Afghan and countless other communities have contributed to its economy, public services and cultural life.

Political movements that target immigrants and minorities do not necessarily make exceptions for those who happen to agree with their rhetoric today.

An immigrant embracing rhetoric directed against Muslims should consider whether the same politics will always distinguish between him and the next person who looks or sounds different.

You cannot demand acceptance for yourself while questioning the right of others to belong.

This controversy is no longer simply about halal food. It is about the growing use of religious identity and international politics to divide communities that have lived alongside one another for generations.

A Sikh restaurant owner should be free to serve jhatka meat. A Muslim restaurant owner should be free to serve halal meat. Neither should face intimidation for making that choice.

But freedom comes with responsibility. Having a public platform does not place inflammatory statements beyond scrutiny.

Kapoor is entitled to his religious beliefs, political opinions and the protection of the law. British Muslims are entitled to exactly the same freedoms and protections.

Those protesting against him must remain peaceful. Those who disagree with him must be free to challenge him. And Kapoor must recognise that freedom of expression also means accepting criticism.

The problem is not that he has chosen not to serve halal food. It is the wider pattern of public statements about religion and community identity, the inflammatory language attributed to him and the apparent reluctance to accept the criticism that follows.

You cannot repeatedly court controversy, inflame tensions and then expect the conversation to be exclusively about your victimhood.

Being proudly British should mean recognising that this country belongs to all of us, regardless of religion, background or political beliefs.

Britain does not need more division. It needs more responsibility, mutual respect and humanity.

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