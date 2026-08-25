Rahul Gandhi Backs Kriti Sanon Amid Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash: Here's What He Said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come out in support of actor Kriti Sanon amid criticism of her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, saying that what a woman wears, does or where she goes is her choice.

Gandhi shared Sanon’s Instagram Story on his own account and wrote, “What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom.”

He also used the hashtag “Smash the Patriarchy” while backing the actor.

Kriti Sanon Faces Backlash Over Raksha Bandhan Ad

The controversy centres on a GIVA jewellery advertisement featuring Sanon. In the commercial, she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother.

Some social media users criticised her outfit, calling it inappropriate for a festival such as Raksha Bandhan. Sanon had earlier responded to the backlash, including criticism over her tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the advertisement.

In an Instagram Story, she questioned, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

Sanon said the essence of festivals lies in the emotions and meaning attached to traditions rather than clothing. She added that she and her sister tie rakhis to each other and that their bond of protection extends to their dogs because they are family.

She further argued that while ethnic fashion has evolved, a woman’s respect for her culture should not be judged by her clothes, saying, “Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Kangana Ranaut Criticises Ad

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut also criticised the advertisement, although she did not name Sanon in her Instagram Story.

Questioning the choice of outfit for a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, Ranaut said women today have a wide range of clothing options, including traditional and Western outfits, and questioned why a woman would tie a rakhi to her brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments.

She described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy”.