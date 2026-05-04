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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsAfter Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report

After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report

BJP may take oath in West Bengal on May 9 (25 Baishakh), sources say. CEO likely to approach Governor on May 6. Mamata Banerjee expected to resign and continue as caretaker CM.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Proposed date aligns with Bengali cultural significance.

Amid heightened political activity following the West Bengal Assembly election results, United News of India indicate that the BJP is considering May 9 for the swearing-in of its new government, aligning the ceremony with “25 Baishakh” in the Bengali calendar. BJP registered a historic victory in West bengal Election as it won 204 seats and is leading on 2 mores seats, according to the Election Commission of India. BJP broke the 15-year TMC reign. 

According to UNI, the proposed date is being viewed as symbolically significant, aimed at reinforcing a strong cultural connection with Bengal’s identity. Preparations at the administrative level are also said to be underway.

It is learnt that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) may approach the Governor on May 6 with a gazette notification to formalise the post-election process.

If finalised, the move would mark a key step in the transition of power following the completion of counting and the official declaration of results.

Ahead of the formation of the new government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet the Governor and submit her resignation. As per constitutional provisions, the Governor is likely to request her to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government takes charge, ensuring continuity in administration.

 

Before You Go

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the BJP's performance in the West Bengal Assembly election?

The BJP registered a historic victory, winning 204 seats and leading on 2 more. This win ended the 15-year reign of the TMC.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026 BJP Won West Bengal Elections
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