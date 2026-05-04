The BJP registered a historic victory, winning 204 seats and leading on 2 more. This win ended the 15-year reign of the TMC.
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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report
BJP may take oath in West Bengal on May 9 (25 Baishakh), sources say. CEO likely to approach Governor on May 6. Mamata Banerjee expected to resign and continue as caretaker CM.
- Proposed date aligns with Bengali cultural significance.
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BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory
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