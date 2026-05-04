After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report

Amid heightened political activity following the West Bengal Assembly election results, United News of India indicate that the BJP is considering May 9 for the swearing-in of its new government, aligning the ceremony with “25 Baishakh” in the Bengali calendar. BJP registered a historic victory in West bengal Election as it won 204 seats and is leading on 2 mores seats, according to the Election Commission of India. BJP broke the 15-year TMC reign.

According to UNI, the proposed date is being viewed as symbolically significant, aimed at reinforcing a strong cultural connection with Bengal’s identity. Preparations at the administrative level are also said to be underway.

It is learnt that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) may approach the Governor on May 6 with a gazette notification to formalise the post-election process.

If finalised, the move would mark a key step in the transition of power following the completion of counting and the official declaration of results.

Ahead of the formation of the new government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to meet the Governor and submit her resignation. As per constitutional provisions, the Governor is likely to request her to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government takes charge, ensuring continuity in administration.