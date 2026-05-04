‘TMC Will Win After Sunset’: Mamata's Big Claim After BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Trends

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued an “urgent message” to party workers and counting agents, urging them not to leave counting centres amid early trends in the Assembly election results.

In a video message, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence early counting trends and claimed that her party will win "after sunset" as more rounds are completed.

“Please, I request that no counting agents or candidates leave the counting centers or the voting area. This is a plan by the BJP. I have been saying since yesterday that they will display their results first during the first two or three rounds, and ours will be shown later,” Banerjee said.

She further alleged irregularities in the counting process, claiming that counting had been halted in several places after only a few rounds. “In many places, counting has been stopped at approximately 100 locations after only two or three rounds of counting,” she said.

Referring to a specific instance, Banerjee claimed discrepancies in EVMs. “In Kalyani, seven machines were caught where there was no match,” she said, without providing further details.

The Chief Minister also accused central forces and authorities of targeting her party. “They are using total force—central forces and police—to commit atrocities against the Trinamool Congress everywhere, breaking offices and forcibly occupying them,” she alleged.

Banerjee further claimed that despite the TMC leading in several seats, the figures were not being reflected. “There are still 70 to 100 seats where we are leading, but they are not announcing those. They are feeding entirely false news,” she said.

Mamata Slams ECI, Alleges Bias

Mamata Banerjee went on to criticise the Election Commission, alleging bias. “The Election Commission is playing according to its own whims, along with the central forces, while our police have completely bowed down and are working under the central forces,” she said.

Calling on party workers to remain vigilant, Banerjee expressed confidence that the results would turn in the TMC’s favour. “There is no reason to be disheartened. I said that you would win after sunset. Although only three or four rounds have been counted, there are actually 14 to 18 rounds of counting,” she said.

“None of you should be afraid. Stay assured. We will fight like tigers again,” she added.

Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway amid tight security, with results expected later in the day.