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HomeNewsWest Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2: 18.39% Early Voter Turnout Tests TMC Stronghold

West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2: 18.39% Early Voter Turnout Tests TMC Stronghold

WB Phase 2 Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Phase 2 polling in West Bengal sees steady turnout amid tight security, as TMC and BJP lock horns in a decisive electoral showdown.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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  • High-profile contest in Bhabanipur; tight security deployed.

WB Phase 2 Election 2026 Voting Percentage: West Bengal’s electoral battleground entered a decisive phase on Wednesday (April 29, 2026), with voters stepping out early to participate in the second and concluding round of assembly elections. Initial figures indicate that nearly 18.39% of eligible voters had exercised their franchise in the opening hours, reflecting a steady start to what is widely seen as a crucial contest.

The voting comes on the heels of an extraordinary turnout in the first phase held on April 23, which recorded an unprecedented 93.19 per cent participation. Political interpretations of that figure have sharply diverged. While the BJP views it as a sign of voter dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) argues it signals continued faith in its governance and welfare measures.

Southern Strongholds Under Spotlight

The second phase covers 142 constituencies, making it a pivotal moment in determining the state’s political direction. Voting began at 7 am across key districts including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman. These regions collectively represent the political heartland of West Bengal.

Unlike the earlier phase that focused on north Bengal, this round shifts attention to areas where the TMC has historically maintained a firm grip. In the 2021 elections, the party secured an overwhelming majority here, winning 123 out of 142 seats, leaving the BJP with limited ground.

ALSO READ: Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

BJP Faces Crucial Test

For the BJP, this phase represents a significant challenge. Its prospects of forming a government hinge on making meaningful inroads into southern districts. Without breaking through this region, the party’s path to power remains narrow.

The contest has intensified political activity, with both camps investing heavily in outreach and mobilisation efforts. The outcome here is expected to shape the overall narrative of the election.

High-Profile Face-Off In Bhabanipur

One of the most closely watched contests is unfolding in Bhabanipur, the political stronghold of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is up against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a high-profile contest that carries symbolic weight, especially following their previous face-off in Nandigram in 2021.

With 3.21 crore voters eligible to participate — including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender electors — the scale of the exercise is massive. Voting is being conducted across 41,001 polling stations, all under strict surveillance measures.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown

Tight Security, Monitoring

Authorities have implemented extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth polling. A total of 2,321 companies of central forces have been deployed across seven districts, with Kolkata witnessing the highest presence.

Additionally, 142 general observers, 95 police observers, and 100 expenditure observers are overseeing the process. Advanced monitoring tools, including drones equipped with cameras, are also being used to maintain vigilance and transparency.

As voting progresses, all eyes remain on whether the TMC can retain its dominance or if the BJP can alter the political landscape in one of India’s most fiercely contested states.

Before You Go

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: Early Voter Turnout Rises as Key Seats Witness High Stakes Battle

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee facing in Bhabanipur?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is up against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a high-profile contest in Bhabanipur.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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