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All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Behala Paschim, Ratna Chattopadhyay, has been booked for alleged vandalism of a BJP election office in south Kolkata, even as political tensions escalated ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

An FIR was registered on April 5 following complaints of disturbances in the Parnasree area during campaigning.

FIR Over Alleged Vandalism

According to police, the case relates to alleged acts of vandalism reported from the locality.

"TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay was found indulging in vandalism at Parnshree on Sunday. An FIR was lodged on April 5 itself. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of those named in the FIR," a police officer said.

BJP Alleges Attack, Police Inaction

The complaint was lodged by Indranil Khan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Behala Paschim, who alleged that TMC workers vandalised the party’s election office.

Khan, accompanied by BJP leaders, visited the Parnasree Police Station to file the complaint and accused the police and security personnel of failing to act.

"They are afraid of the impending defeat in Behala Paschim Assembly. The TMC candidate of Behala Paschim Assembly, Ratna Chattopadhyay, a sitting MLA herself, and her goons of TMC vandalised the BJP office... It all happened in front of Kolkata police officers... They protected and ensured the vandalism of the BJP office. It has been three hours, and still the central forces are not visible here..." Khan alleged.

The purported video of the alleged incident also surfaced on social media. However, ABP Live couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the CCTV footage.

An official of the Election Commission of India said the poll panel has sought a detailed report from the district authorities.

"We have asked for a detailed report. Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct will invite appropriate action as per law," the official said.

Key Contest In Behala Paschim

Behala Paschim, located in South 24 Parganas district, is a key Assembly constituency witnessing a multi-cornered contest. Besides Chattopadhyay and Khan, other candidates include Nihar Bhakta of the CPI(M) and Saibal Roy of the Congress.

There was no immediate reaction from Chattopadhyay or the TMC on the allegations.

Political Heat Rises Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the ruling TMC government in West Bengal, saying it would be held accountable for its "sins" after the poll results on May 4.

He also asserted that a BJP government in the state would focus on development and act against infiltrators.

Polling in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency is scheduled for April 29.

(With inputs from agencies)