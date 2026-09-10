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English NewsNewsCID Arrests Abhishek Banerjee’s Close Aide Sumit Roy In Shalbani Land Case

CID Arrests Abhishek Banerjee’s Close Aide Sumit Roy In Shalbani Land Case

Sumit Roy, known to be a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, was arrested after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the Salboni land corruption case.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
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  • Arrest relates to Salboni land corruption with forged documents.

Sumit Roy, known to be a close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, was arrested from Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the Salboni land corruption case. The arrest took place on Thursday afternoon, shortly after the court’s order. CID officials entered Banerjee’s residence at 121 Kalighat Road at around 1.35 pm and took Roy into custody. STF and CID teams had also reached the area after receiving information that Roy was at the residence.

Bail Rejected

Roy’s arrest followed the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Supreme Court in connection with the Salboni land corruption case. The case, initially registered at Salboni police station, concerns alleged corruption involving government land worth crores of rupees.

The case had already seen two arrests. Among those previously taken into custody was Sujoy Hazra, former president of the Trinamool Congress organisational district in Paschim Medinipur, along with another accused. A chargesheet has reportedly been filed naming four people in total.

Following the initial investigation, the CID took over the case. Investigators allegedly found evidence linking Roy to a group accused of selling land using forged documents at different locations in Medinipur.

Also Read: Karnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office

CID Action

According to police sources, Roy had been under surveillance for around 15 days and had been protected from arrest until the court decided his anticipatory bail plea. After the Supreme Court rejected the plea, CID officials moved to arrest him.

Officials took Roy from Banerjee’s Kalighat residence and are expected to take him to Bhawani Bhawan. Sources also said he may be taken to SSKM Hospital for a medical examination.

The investigation centres on allegations that a network was operating in Medinipur to facilitate land transactions using fake documents. The case has also brought allegations of influence involving members of the previous Trinamool Congress government and sections of the administration.

Also Read: DMK Chief Stalin’s MISA Video Draws TVK Counterattack: ‘Where Is The Detention Proof?’

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee TMC WEst Bengal Sumit Roy
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