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English NewsNewsWest Bengal Bypolls: Rebel TMC Faction Fields Muslim Candidates In Nandigram, Rejinagar

West Bengal Bypolls: Rebel TMC Faction Fields Muslim Candidates In Nandigram, Rejinagar

The rebel TMC faction has fielded Muslim candidates in Nandigram and Rejinagar for the Bengal bypolls, with Congress and Mamata’s faction also announcing nominees. Voting is Oct 6.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rebel Trinamool faction fields Muslim candidates for bypolls.
  • Mamata's TMC, Congress also announced their respective candidates.
  • Bypolls initiated after Nandigram, Rejinagar seats were vacated.

The rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress has also announced its candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly bypolls in two constituencies, fielding Muslim candidates in both seats.

The Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction has named Mohammad Eteshamul Haque from Nandigram and Safiuddin Sheikh from Rejinagar. The announcement came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her faction’s candidates for the bypolls, PTI reported.

Also Read: ‘17 TMC Rebel MPs To Join BJP Soon’: NCPI’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia Shocking Claim

Who Did Mamata Banerjee’s Faction Field?

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has fielded Sanchita Pradhan from Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury from Rejinagar.

Congress Also Announces Candidates

The Congress has also announced its candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly bypolls.

The party has fielded Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi from Rejinagar and Milan Pradhan from Nandigram. By fielding a Muslim candidate in Rejinagar, the Congress has sought to strike a social balance.

With the rebel TMC faction also fielding a Muslim candidate, the contest in the two constituencies has become more interesting.

Why Are Bypolls Being Held?

During the Assembly elections, Suvendu Adhikari contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and won both seats. He defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

Adhikari later vacated the Nandigram seat, leading to the bypoll there.

Meanwhile, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party also won from both Naoda and Rejinagar. The party retained the Naoda seat and vacated Rejinagar, resulting in a bypoll there as well.

When Will Voting Take Place?

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, polling for both seats will be held on October 6, while the results will be announced on October 9.

Also Read: ‘Why Lie About Investment Meet?’ BJP, DMK Slam Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over UK Visit

The last date for filing nominations is September 16. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the districts where the bypolls are being held.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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By Polls TMC .TMC
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