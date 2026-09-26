WATCH: Stone Smashes Duronto Express Window In Maharashtra, Glass Flies Inside Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Duronto Express coaches sustained stone damage near Borkhedi station.

Video showed window shattering, but no passengers reported injuries.

RPF, GRP searched area, found no suspects or evidence.

A stone-pelting incident was reported on the Duronto Express after the train passed Borkhedi station in Maharashtra on Friday night, cracking the window glasses of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, according to Indian Railways.

A video circulating on social media shows five passengers sitting together inside the train when a stone suddenly strikes a window, shattering the glass and sending fragments flying inside the coach.

Passengers on the Mumbai-bound Duronto Express had a narrow escape after a stone smashed the window of an AC 3-tier coach. Footage captured the exact moment the stone pierced the glass. pic.twitter.com/KvRUnI2lU8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2026

One of the passengers is heard saying they were travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai and were having food when the window suddenly broke.

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RPF, GRP Launch Search

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search after receiving information about the incident at around 8:46 pm.

The search covered the Borkhedi-Sindhi section between kilometre 803 and 796, along with nearby Borkhedi and Brahmani villages.

Police also questioned the Police Patil and local residents but found no suspicious person or concrete evidence linked to the incident.

Stone Thrown From Outside, Officials Say

According to railway officials, escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object or stone struck the train windows from outside at around 8:27 pm.

No passenger was injured in the incident.

Indian Railways says, "On 25.09.2026 at about 20:27 hrs, stone pelting was reported on Train No. 12290 after passing Borkhedi Station, resulting in cracking of the window glasses of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5. No passenger sustained any injury or loss.



On receipt of information at… — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2026

A case, Crime No. 325/2026 under Section 153 of the Railway Act, was registered against an unknown person at 2:55 am on Saturday.

Probe Underway

Railway authorities are continuing the investigation to determine the exact location from where the stone was thrown.

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Further enquiry is underway.