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English NewsNewsWATCH: Stone Smashes Duronto Express Window In Maharashtra, Glass Flies Inside Coach

WATCH: Stone Smashes Duronto Express Window In Maharashtra, Glass Flies Inside Coach

A stone struck the Duronto Express near Maharashtra’s Borkhedi station, shattering windows in three coaches. RPF and GRP searched the area and registered a case against an unknown person.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Duronto Express coaches sustained stone damage near Borkhedi station.
  • Video showed window shattering, but no passengers reported injuries.
  • RPF, GRP searched area, found no suspects or evidence.

A stone-pelting incident was reported on the Duronto Express after the train passed Borkhedi station in Maharashtra on Friday night, cracking the window glasses of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, according to Indian Railways.

A video circulating on social media shows five passengers sitting together inside the train when a stone suddenly strikes a window, shattering the glass and sending fragments flying inside the coach.

One of the passengers is heard saying they were travelling from Nagpur to Mumbai and were having food when the window suddenly broke.

Also Read: ‘More People Got Energy Access Under Modi’: Australia PM Albanese’s Big Praise For PM

RPF, GRP Launch Search

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search after receiving information about the incident at around 8:46 pm.

The search covered the Borkhedi-Sindhi section between kilometre 803 and 796, along with nearby Borkhedi and Brahmani villages.

Police also questioned the Police Patil and local residents but found no suspicious person or concrete evidence linked to the incident.

Stone Thrown From Outside, Officials Say

According to railway officials, escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object or stone struck the train windows from outside at around 8:27 pm.

No passenger was injured in the incident.

A case, Crime No. 325/2026 under Section 153 of the Railway Act, was registered against an unknown person at 2:55 am on Saturday.

Probe Underway

Railway authorities are continuing the investigation to determine the exact location from where the stone was thrown.

Also Read: ‘Padma Bhushan Is A Small Thing, Make Him PM’: Pawan Khera’s Dig At Bengal BJP Chief Over Gyanesh Kumar Praise

Further enquiry is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on the Duronto Express?

A stone-pelting incident occurred after the train passed Borkhedi station on Friday night. It resulted in cracked window glasses in coaches A-1, B-2, and B-5.

Were any passengers injured during the incident?

No passengers were injured in the stone-pelting incident. Officials confirmed that an object or stone struck the train windows from outside.

What actions did authorities take in response?

The RPF and GRP launched a search in the Borkhedi-Sindhi section and nearby villages. A case was registered against an unknown person under the Railway Act.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stone Pelting Duronto Express MAHARASHTRA NEWS
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