Vijay’s TVK Races Against Time, Reaches Out To DMK Allies VCK, Left To Cross Majority

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's TVK seeks allies after emerging largest party.

TVK eyes Congress, Left, VCK support for majority.

Smaller parties cautious; deliberating commitments to TVK.

Governor suggests minority government with external support.

In the aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has accelerated efforts to secure the numbers needed to form the next government. Having emerged as the single largest party with 107–108 seats, TVK remains just short of the crucial 118-seat majority mark, triggering intense post-poll negotiations.

The party has now turned its attention to potential allies, particularly those aligned with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, in a bid to bridge the gap and stake claim to power.

TVK Eyes Congress, Left and VCK Support

According to reports, TVK is working to consolidate backing from five Congress MLAs, two legislators from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and four members from Left parties. Securing this support would comfortably push the party past the halfway mark in the Assembly.

Congress has already indicated its willingness to assist, not just through its own numbers but also by facilitating support from other like-minded parties, including the Indian Union Muslim League.

Allies Remain Cautious, No Immediate Commitments

Despite the outreach, smaller parties have adopted a wait-and-watch approach. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has made it clear that no decision has been finalised, stressing that consultations with Left allies are necessary before taking any step.

Similarly, the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist), which together hold four seats, are still deliberating their stance. TVK has formally reached out to CPI, which is expected to hold a meeting on Friday to decide its course of action.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam has also signalled hesitation, indicating that it is not ready to commit support at this juncture.

Governor Signals Path via External Support

Amid the political manoeuvring, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar) has indicated that Vijay could demonstrate majority support even without forming a formal coalition, by securing external backing from multiple parties.

This opens up the possibility of a minority government propped up by issue-based support, a scenario that could reshape the state’s political dynamics.

High-Stakes Negotiations Redefine Political Landscape

TVK’s remarkable debut has already disrupted decades of Dravidian dominance, forcing established players and smaller allies alike to reassess their strategies. With no party securing a clear majority, the current phase of negotiations has become decisive.

As talks intensify and positions evolve, the coming days will determine whether Vijay can translate his electoral success into a stable government—or whether Tamil Nadu is headed for a more complex coalition arrangement.