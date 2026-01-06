Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsJana Nayagan Vs Parasakthi: How Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan’s Pongal Releases Frame TVK-DMK Rivalry For TN Polls

Jana Nayagan Vs Parasakthi: How Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan’s Pongal Releases Frame TVK-DMK Rivalry For TN Polls

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi clash at Pongal box office, seen as a political duel between TVK and DMK.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Tamil cinema kicks off 2026 with a high-profile clash as Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi release back-to-back during Pongal. While both films aim to revive the box office after a slow 2025, the showdown is being interpreted as more than entertainment — it is read as a symbolic political duel between Vijay’s nascent Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Fans have speculated about a potential cinematic succession between Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan ever since Vijay’s 2024 film The Greatest of All Time, where he handed a gun to Sivakarthikeyan saying: “Hold the gun, Siva. Thousands of lives depend on you.” While many interpreted it as an endorsement, Sivakarthikeyan has clarified that it was a gesture of respect from a senior actor rather than a professional or political passing of the baton.

Vijay’s Final Bow

The trailer of Jana Nayagan underscores Vijay’s intent. In his last film before the 2026 political plunge, looking directly into the camera, he declares: “I am coming!”. Though the film avoids overt party symbols, its dialogues echo themes from Vijay’s public speeches, including social justice and women’s safety.

Analysts note that the cinematic rhetoric mirrors the ideology promoted by TVK, Vijay’s fledgling political venture.

Elections 2026: Politics Looms Over Pongal Releases

Both films releasing after the new year in the run up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 are loaded with political undertones. Jana Nayagan is seen as a political thriller aligning with TVK’s ideals. Parasakthi revisits anti-Hindi agitations that underpin DMK’s historical identity. In Tamil Nadu, where cinema and politics have long been intertwined, audiences are viewing the releases as ideological statements as much as entertainment.

According to IMDb, Jana Nayagan follows Vijay as he sets out to confront a powerful businessman responsible for his financial setbacks. While prepared for a direct clash, Vijay also seeks the possibility of settling their differences through dialogue. The story goes beyond personal loss, delving into a deeper ideological battle: Vijay positions himself as a champion of the people, whereas the businessman thrives on authority and control. 

Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, draws inspiration from real historical events, particularly the 1965 Anti‑Hindi Agitation in Tamil Nadu. The film highlights the story and sacrifice of student martyr M Rajendran from Annamalai University, weaving together factual elements with dramatized storytelling. Much like Kongara’s earlier work Soorarai Pottru, it blends historical authenticity with fictionalized narrative to create a powerful cinematic experience.

Public discourse frames the clash as an opening salvo in the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay has repeatedly criticised DMK in speeches, and Jana Nayagan doubles as a cinematic manifesto highlighting empowerment and justice. In contrast, Parasakthi evokes Tamil Nadu’s century-long resistance to Hindi imposition, linking directly to the DMK’s foundational narrative.

As Pongal approaches, the cinematic battle between Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan is being closely watched, with the silver screen acting as a stage for political messaging ahead of the elections.

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Sivakarthikeyan Jana Nayagan Parasakthi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Madhya Pradesh HC Rebukes State Govt Over Indore Water Contamination Status Report
Cities
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
'Politicised Unnecessarily': Madras HC Permits Karthigai Deepam On Thiruparankundram Hilltop
India
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
‘Pakistan Mentality’: BJP Targets Left Groups Over Slogans Against Modi, Shah; JNUSU Issues Clarification
IPL
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL Exit Decided At BCCI’s Highest Level Without Discussions: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget