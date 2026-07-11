India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsVietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 09:14 PM (IST)

Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among those affected in the deadly boat accident in Vietnam, in which 18 people have died, according to available information.

The boat was carrying 32 passengers when the accident occurred.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims

The accident took place in Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.

The victims include tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district are also among those affected.

Tour Organised For Mobile Distributors

According to the information available, a mobile phone company had organised the Vietnam tour for 250 mobile distributors.

The group included 35 participants from Andhra Pradesh and 45 from Telangana.

Rescue Operations Continue

Authorities are gathering further details about the incident, while rescue operations are continuing.

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live

Top Headlines

News
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead
News
E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel? Check Full List
E20 Petrol Is Now India's Standard Fuel: Which Countries Use Ethanol-Blended Fuel?
World
India Urges US To Reconsider Proposed 12.5% Tariff, Calls USTR Report Flawed
India Urges US To Reconsider Proposed 12.5% Tariff, Calls USTR Report Flawed
Cities
Air India Flights To Shift To Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal From July 12. Here's What Changes!
Air India Flights To Shift To Jodhpur Airport's New Terminal From July 12

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget