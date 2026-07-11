Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims; 18 Dead

Tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are among those affected in the deadly boat accident in Vietnam, in which 18 people have died, according to available information.

The boat was carrying 32 passengers when the accident occurred.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Tourists Among Victims

The accident took place in Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.

The victims include tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. People from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district are also among those affected.

Tour Organised For Mobile Distributors

According to the information available, a mobile phone company had organised the Vietnam tour for 250 mobile distributors.

The group included 35 participants from Andhra Pradesh and 45 from Telangana.

Rescue Operations Continue

Authorities are gathering further details about the incident, while rescue operations are continuing.