‘New Keralam Will Be Created’: VD Satheesan After Being Chosen Kerala CM-Designate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VD Satheesan accepts Kerala CM post, calls it a responsibility.

Satheesan thanks Congress leadership, UDF workers for support.

New government promises to fulfill election promises.

Collective leadership and cooperation to drive Kerala's development.

Congress leader VD Satheesan on Thursday expressed gratitude to the party leadership after being selected as Kerala’s chief minister-designate, calling the decision a “huge responsibility” and promising to work towards building a “new Keralam”.

Speaking to the media shortly after the announcement, Satheesan thanked Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for placing their trust in him. He also acknowledged the efforts of United Democratic Front (UDF) workers and leaders who campaigned during the Assembly elections.

“My party has entrusted me with a major responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and the leadership for this opportunity. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked tirelessly during the elections and I am grateful to all of them,” Satheesan said.

Govt To Focus On Fulfilling Promises

The senior Congress leader said the new government would focus on fulfilling all promises made to voters ahead of the elections. He added that collective leadership and teamwork would be central to the functioning of the government.

Satheesan said he did not view the post as a personal achievement, but rather as a responsibility entrusted to him. He also praised Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who was considered one of the frontrunners for the chief minister’s post, for his support and coordination during the election campaign.

Satheesan On Venugopal

Calling Venugopal a close friend and colleague, Satheesan said Kerala was passing through a difficult phase and that the new government was prepared to work hard for the state’s development.

He also referred to senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as his leader and said he would carry everyone along while taking decisions.

According to Satheesan, the Congress and UDF succeeded because they functioned as a united team during the elections. He described Congress as “a party with a galaxy of leaders” and said cooperation among all sections would be necessary to move the state forward.

The chief minister-designate added that party leaders would soon meet the Governor, after which the date for the swearing-in ceremony would be finalised.